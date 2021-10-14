Allegiant Airlines announced Thursday it has an agreement for $350 million in financing to complete construction of the Sunseeker resort on Charlotte Harbor.
This is the second time the airline and travel company have had to announce financing for the $510 million project. The first was in 2019 from TPG Sixth Street Partners. At that time, Allegiant's business was soaring and the plan was to pay out of business revenues. But the pandemic took a big bite out of those revenues, at least temporarily.
The new financing is with Minneapolis-headquartered Castlelake L.P., originally named TPG Capital.
The new loan is based on the same budget as the last loan, except it includes an extra $30 million for a ground level pool and restaurant, according to Allegiant media relations.
Work on Sunseeker ended abruptly in March 2020 as air travel plummeted. The 22-acre site remained dormant for 17 months until Allegiant President John Redmond announced in July the restart and an estimated completion in late 2022 or early 2023.
Six giant cranes that sat idle started moving in early September, and the north part of the site is filled with worker cars.
Allegiant reported news of the financing in a press release. A report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed the $350 million amount and the 5.75% interest with semi-annual payments of $26 million beginning in 2025 and ending in October 2028.
Allegiant reported its revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were up 5.3% compared to 2019 — the last normal year, due to higher than expected travel in late September. The company down rated its profits as a percent of costs, however, due to what it described as "higher than anticipated irregular operations costs."
Redmond said at the last quarterly investor conference call in July that he did not expect supply chain or labor problems to affect Sunseeker. Allegiant media relations told The Daily Sun Thursday that they would provide information on labor or supply shortages, should they arise.
The Fitch Ratings Inc. wrote Tuesday that the Sunseeker project — unique in the airline industry — weighs down Allegiant's credit profile, but "Fitch believes this property may be solidly profitable."
