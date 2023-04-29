PUNTA GORDA - A steady stream of job applicants came to Allegiant Air's first of two hiring events Saturday.
The airline announced it is looking to fill some 40 full-time and part-time positions at Punta Gorda Airport.
A varied group of job-seekers came to the Allegiant office, next to the Punta Gorda Airport terminal buildings - and one applicant said she was trying to fulfill a life-long dream.
"I always wanted to be a stewardess," Julie Frakes said.
By day, she works as a haircutter at Captain Bill's Barber Shop in Punta Gorda.
"I work Tuesday and Wednesday, and I want to work Saturday and Sunday as a stewardess."
Frakes said she's worked at Captain Bill's "for many years," and that she loves her job. "Captain Bill's a cool guy," she said, adding that she would not leave Captain Bill's.
But she has that secret passion, she admitted.
"I love flying; I like to take off and land; I like the surge feeling of taking off."
Landing is also thrilling for her, she admitted.
When she heard about the hiring event, Frakes showed up.
She said she began to think about seriously pursuing becoming a flight attendant after a flight attendant "came in for a haircut."
He told Frakes about the job, including what he earns, she said.
But it wasn't the money that enticed her, as Frakes said she is enamored with flying.
She confided her dream to her daughter, and when she read about Allegiant's hiring event "in the paper," Frakes said, her daughter had her mother fill out an application online.
Frakes approached the door and went inside. After about 45 minutes she emerged from the interview and said Allegiant wasn't hiring flight attendants, but that they would keep her application on file for the future.
Catherine Del Genio, of Punta Gorda, was going into the building for her interview as Frakes was talking in the parking lot. Overhearing Frakes say she wanted to be a flight attendant, Del Genio looked rather pale.
"I want a job on the ground; I don't want to fly," she emphasized.
Allegiant Air posted four fields it needs to fill: group operations agent, passenger assistance agent along with full-time and part-time aircraft cleaners.
Kevin Ondecker, of Punta Gorda, said he would "take anything" that was offered to him
Brian Cogley, of Punta Gorda, said he recently retired as an electrician after 25 years and was looking for something else to do.
Melissa Dale, of North Port, said she was hoping to secure a job as a part-time aircraft cleaner evenings.
She works remotely full-time for a company in California, she said, and the nighttime, part-time position would fit in perfectly with her schedule, Dale said.
The next hiring event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
