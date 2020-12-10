The scramble for power over the Punta Gorda Airport continued Thursday as Allegiant Travel Co. exercised its veto power, killing a plan to privatize the airport.
The airline’s Dec. 8 letter surfaced at the state legislative delegation showcase at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, where citizens and community leaders from Southwest Florida gather annually to present their requests to Sen. Ben Albritton, Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Michael Grant.
Until Wednesday, the Punta Gorda City Council had planned to ask legislators to help them revive a lucrative privatization plan for the county’s small but lively airport. The Airport Authority had already rejected the plan to seek private partners. Blowback from county commissioners led a divided City Council Wednesday to withdraw their takeover strategy, 3-2.
But some things die hard, and former airport commissioner Pam Seay urged the three legislators to weigh in and persuade the authority to reconsider its rejection, now that the city was withdrawing.
Meanwhile, a copy of a letter from Allegiant to Airport CEO James Parish was circulating at the delegation presentation.
“I understand the Charlotte County Airport Authority may be pursuing a privatization agreement for Punta Gorda Airport under the Airport Investment Partnership Program,” Allegiant Chief Financial Officer Greg Anderson wrote on Dec. 8, almost three weeks after the authority had already rejected any proposals, sight unseen. “As the principal commercial user of PGD, Allegiant has serious concerns with the proposal.”
What proposal is that, Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver asked, when approached by The Daily Sun, and why haven’t airport commissioners seen the proposal?
The three-page proposal represented three potential bidders, drawn up by a consultant, airport spokesperson Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun. It outlined obligations of any airport manager and also of Allegiant. It included such promises as no landing fees for Allegiant and a $20 million investment in the airline by the airport authority using private investment funds.
On the flip side, obligations of Allegiant included a number of guarantees including 800,000 minimum enplanements of passengers and $10 million annual revenues from those enplanements.
Miller could not say whether it was more or less than current obligations.
Anderson in his letter reiterated assertions by others that the airport was outperforming other airports in the nation, so any change in management was ill-advised.
“The partnership between Allegiant and PGD has been one of the most successful airline/airport partnerships in the history of aviation,” he went on, citing an increase in Allegiant passengers from 45,000 in 2009 to 1.6 million in 2019.
He also summarized federal legislation effectively giving Allegiant veto power over any privatization deal. Federal law requires 65% of commercial airlines to approve, and Allegiant is the only airline in Punta Gorda.
“Based on what we know today, Allegiant does not intend to provide approval of the proposal.”
“I think that puts the nail in the coffin,” said Airport Authority Commissioner Robert Hancik. Hancik had opposed privatization, fearing it would disturb current management and also, leave the authority policing a $1 billion community investment fund over 40 years. Hancik said the authority should only deal with airport issues, not communitywide investment options.
But at least two other airport commissioners disagreed, as did Rep. Grant. Proponents of privatization say it is an opportunity for economic growth for a county offering mostly low wage jobs serving a more and more retirees.
Oliver chastised her fellow authority members for shutting down the process before they could review any of the proposals from investment and management firms.
Miller said she assumes authority members saw the investors’ proposal for Allegiant in their discussions with the consultant.
