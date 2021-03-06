There's a reason that Allegiant Air took last place in a 2020 ranking of U.S. airline punctuality, and it's not because they were always late, an airline spokesman said late Wednesday.
The ultra low-cost carrier, which is the only airline at Punta Gorda Airport, first joined the federal government's consumer services ranking of commercial airlines in 2019. In their second year, they ranked 10th in arrival delays out of the 10 remaining major domestic airlines, according to an annual report released in February by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In this year's assessment, DOT acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances that airlines faced in 2020 as they struggled to survive during a pandemic.
The most punctual airline with an on-time arrival rate of 87.5% was Hawaiian Airlines Network, an award it has received for the last 17 years. Delta Airlines was next with 87.2%.
Allegiant came in last at 71.3% on-time arrival with the next worst being Jet Blue at 82.1%. In 2019, before the pandemic, Allegiant ranked fourth overall out of nine airlines and fifth in punctuality according to the federal Air Travel Consumer Report for 2019.
DOT also rates airports for on-time departures and arrivals. Punta Gorda, during one of the worst months for airlines — April 2020 — had an on-time rate for departures at only 26.7% and 22.7% for arrivals. There were 453 flights that month. Other small airports in Florida where Allegiant flies had even lower rates. Sanford had only 4.5% on time arrivals in April with 643 flights. St. Petersburg had only 13.7% on time arrivals with 498 flights in April 2020.
That same month, Allegiant had to cancel 84.7% of its flights — far more than other airlines.
It was Allegiant's cancellation policy during the pandemic that contributed to the airline's low ranking on punctuality, said Sonya Padgett of Allegiant Media Relations in Las Vegas. DOT considers cancellations a delay if it was within seven days of the actual flight, according to the federal report.
During the pandemic, Allegiant waited longer than other airlines to cancel their flights, Padgett suggested.
"When pandemic restrictions began to impact commercial air travel," she said in an email, "many airlines simply canceled large blocks of flights."
That was not considered a delay, but a schedule change. Allegiant, in contrast, waited into the seven-day window.
"Instead of canceling flights far in advance, we waited until the last possible moment, in an effort to serve our customers and make sure that they had air travel options when they needed them," she said.
Punta Gorda passengers are not complaining about delays with Allegiant, said airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
"Allegiant is a great airline partner at PGD. I consistently get positive feedback from passengers about Allegiant’s timeliness and excellent service," she said.
So due to Allegiant's policy, it also took last place in percent of flights canceled in 2020. Spirit Airlines had the least at 2.2% and Allegiant had the most at 14.5%.
The large numbers of canceled flights by all airlines in the first half of the year caused complaints about airline service to soar 568% in 2020, DOT reported. Most, or 87% of complaints were about not getting a refund.
DOT's punctuality definition is any arrival delay more than 15 minutes. DOT also reports on long delays on the tarmac, but did not give details on individual airlines. It said delays of more than three hours were down dramatically — 55 in 2020 compared to 305 in 2019 among all airlines.
The pandemic appears to have caused an improvement in other measures, which include industry-wide reports of a decrease in baggage complaints, reduced oversales or bumping, reduced reports of injury to traveling animals and reduced complaints about treatment of disabled passengers.
Of 528 disability complaints from all airlines in 2020, 107 were from people who said they had a disability that excused them from wearing a mask.
The coronavirus pandemic had caused such disruption in airline operations by April last year that the DOT issued a special dispensation and explanation to the public for causes of flight delays and cancellations.
"Recently, Airlines for American (A4A), an airline trade association for passenger and cargo airlines, asked the Department to suspend cancellation and delay reporting requirements for airlines' March 2019 operations because of significant changes in airline schedules and operations due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) public health emergency," the DOT announcement read in April.
