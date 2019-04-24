¡Vámonos!
Allegiant Air filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation Monday to offer scheduled service between the United States and Mexico.
Currently the airline serves more than 450 domestic routes, with 42 alone at the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD).
“Unlike other U.S. carriers, Allegiant has always been laser-focused on leisure travel and providing access to affordable, nonstop flights for those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to go on vacation,” said Maury Gallagher, the CEO of Allegiant Air. “Offering service to Mexico will provide a whole new array of options for travelers to discover world-class destinations that may have been previously out of reach.
“We believe that providing scheduled service to Mexico will also be of great economic benefit, by stimulating traffic and providing additional competition in the international leisure market,” he continued. “It will not only bring exceptional value to travelers, but will also enhance both tourism and business impact in the communities we serve.”
However, don’t go packing your bags and salting your rims just yet.
PGD isn’t an international airport, and doesn’t have U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“At this point, flights to/from Mexico do not appear to be a probability for PGD,” said Kaley Miller, a spokesperson for PGD.
Allegiant is still fairly early in the process of flying its first route to Mexico. Other carriers have until mid-May to weigh in on Allegiant’s application, said Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Hilarie Grey.
After the Department of Transportation approves the application, it advances to the State Department.
The company then has to repeat the application process in Mexico, but not until all the U.S. steps are completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.