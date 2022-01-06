Allegiant Airlines is getting big enough that it needs new planes that show up for work more reliably than used planes, its CEO said Thursday.
“You need an airplane to show up every day and do the job,” Allegiant Travel Co. Chief Executive Officer Maury Gallagher told investment analysts from major banks.
Allegiant Travel Co. stock tumbled 9% Wednesday after the ultra low cost carrier — with a major base in Punta Gorda — announced it was buying 50 new planes from Boeing. The price recovered partially during Thursday.
Investment analysts on the conference call asked questions about economic risks:
• of expanding Allegiant’s current model of relying on used planes.
• of trying to maintain and fly fleets from two different manufacturers.
Analysts did not mention the fact that the planes Allegiant is buying are a model that had two fatal crashes five months apart in 2018 and 2019. The 737 Max model was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2019 and allowed to fly again in January 2020 after Boeing made many changes to the stabilization system, flight software and pilot training.
Both crashes were with airlines from developing nations, Ethiopia and Indonesia.
Instead, airline experts since Allegiant’s announcement have questioned whether an airline should try to run a fleet with more than one manufacturer requiring retraining pilots and mechanics.
To answer these questions, Gallagher pointed out that Allegiant already did something similar successfully in 2018.
“We went through this very thing when we switched very quickly from (McDonnell Douglas) to Airbus,” Gallagher said. “It’s just organization and attention to detail.”
In fact, said Allegiant Revenue Vice President Drew Wells, Allegiant learned from that experience.
“We introduced the Airbus in a very inefficient manner,” he said. “We learned a lot in terms of how to do that.”
Allegiant considered many plane options as it has planned for the growth it is experiencing now and anticipates in the next few years, executives said. They knew they needed more new planes for greater reliability and to replace their aging used planes. They still plan to be a used plane company, Gallagher said.
One new plane option that would keep the same manufacturer was to buy the next model coming from Airbus, called the Neo. But they would have had to wait until the end of the year, Gallagher said.
While the new 737’s have new features that passengers may like, such as better lighting and storage bins, Allegiant executives said they are still evaluating whether to add more leg room in parts of the plane. Low cost carriers are known for crowded seating.
As for maintenance, both the Airbus and the 737 Max planes have engines by the same manufacturer named CFM, Allegiant has said. Allegiant has an agreement with CFM for maintenance.
Allegiant has managed to emerge from the pandemic with higher profitability than other airlines, executives said, and it now needs tools to handle dramatic growth in its core market of leisure travel. They can’t handle that growth relying on their current fleet of used planes.
“We’re facing as many as 90 (Maintenance and Repair Operations) visits per year...It’s one thing at 50 airplanes. It’s another with 150,” Gallagher said.
The new planes will be cheaper to operate, executives said. Part of that is because they will be 19% more fuel efficient.
Allegiant could not make this move, executives noted, if it didn’t have a good credit rating. Lenders are lining up to compete for the business, apparently.
The opportunity arose, analysts have noted, when Boeing lost contracts in December with two major airlines, KLM from the Netherlands and Quantas from Australia. The contracts went to Airbus.
