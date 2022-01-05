Allegiant Travel Co. will be changing its approach to aircraft and buying 50 new Boeing 737 Max jets after switching four years ago to a fleet of Airbus planes.
The 737 Max made headlines in 2018 and 2019 with two fatal passenger line crashes — in Ethiopia and Indonesia. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered Boeing to ground its fleet and fix problems with its flight stabilization systems. Eighty-four countries initially banned the jet from passenger service.
The FAA cleared the airliner in January 2020.
According to Airline Weekly, since it re-entered service, about 350 Maxes have flown more than 110,000 times through August. Another publication did a count that the jet had more than 40,000 flights in the fall. It has not been re-certified to fly in China or Russia, according to Airline Weekly.
Aviation finance analysts say Allegiant's decision to switch to the 737 Max comes after the company that built Allegiant's current planes — Airbus — gained contracts in late 2021 with two international airlines, KLM and Quantas. This reportedly increases competition between Airbus and Boeing.
To answer questions from stockholders, Allegiant will hold an investors' conference call at noon Thursday.
It will take delivery of 10 of the jets in 2023, 24 more in 2024, and 16 additional in 2025, Allegiant Chief Financial Officer Greg Anderson told Reuters in an interview.
Allegiant currently operates 110 Airbus A319s and A320s and will continue buying A320s in the used market, Anderson told Reuters. It has some 50 aircraft — 20 A320s and 30 A319s — that it may need to retire over the coming decade.
Punta Gorda Airport is a major hub for the airline and will become more central with the opening of the first airline-owned resort, Sunseeker, in Charlotte Harbor in 2023.
The purpose of the purchases and a shift toward new rather than used craft, according to Allegiant Chief Executive Officer Maurice Gallagher, is to accommodate anticipated growth.
"Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception," said Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer.
"While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future — including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate," Gallagher said.
Allegiant is awaiting federal approval of a partnership with Mexican airline Viva Aerobus. The new jets open up the option of 400 new routes, said Anderson.
Leisure travel has increased dramatically during the pandemic, spotlighting ultra-low-cost airlines such as Allegiant that use a different business model than the legacy airlines, which relied heavily on business travel. The pandemic upended business travel, but ultimately boosted domestic leisure travel.
"We are thrilled that Allegiant has selected Boeing and the 737 MAX as they position themselves for future growth, improved efficiency and operational cost performance," said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet."
The multi-year deal — Boeing's first with an ultra-low-cost carrier in the United States — includes the purchase of 737-7 and 737-8-200 models, as well as options to purchase 50 additional aircraft.
The new planes offer passengers more leg room and luggage storage space, Allegiant said in a press release. The plans will also burn 20% less fuel than the older Airbus 320 aircraft, and will have more seating.
For maintenance, Allegiant has signed a 12-year exclusive maintenance agreement with the engine manufacturer, CFM for the LEAP engine fleet, which will also bring support for the existing Airbus fleet.
