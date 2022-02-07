PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Travel Co. is promoting the man with the Sunseeker vision, John Redmond, to its chief executive officer.
Allegiant's current CEO and co-founder, Maurice Gallagher, will transition to the title of executive chairman of the company's board of directors.
The change takes place June 1, but the move has been happening for several years, Gallagher said in the company news release Monday.
"In truth, John's promotion to CEO and my step to executive chairman simply formalizes title changes that have been working in practice for the last several years," he stated.
Investors had been asking Gallagher how he would handle the transition in leadership in the airline industry. Gallagher has been a small airline entrepreneur since the 1980s and was among the founders of ValuJet airline. A 1996 ValuJet crash that killed 110 in the Everglades ultimately caused the company to merge with AirTran, which later was folded into Southwest, but ended service in 2014.
ValuJet officials long have blamed a contractor for the crash — caused when a fire erupted in a cargo compartment. SabreTech, the contractor, was noted by an FAA investigation for improperly storing hazardous material.
Gallagher took over Allegiant in 2001 when it had only one airplane. He built up Allegiant using the approach of flying jetliners only a few times a week from small airports to leisure locations, mostly in Florida including Punta Gorda. The airline could afford to fly infrequently due to the strategy of buying lower cost used aircraft.
As the airline has gotten larger, Allegiant announced earlier this year that it would start buying new aircraft, specifically 50 new 737 Max planes from Boeing.
Allegiant's model has also leaned on revenue outside of airfare including credit cards, car rentals, and since 2017, a plan for a large resort at Charlotte Harbor. Sunseeker is under construction and due to open in 2023 as the first airline-sponsored resort.
The move to hospitality as a new revenue source brought in Redmond in 2016. His entire background before Allegiant was in hotels, gaming and leisure resorts, including being on the board of Vail Resorts Inc. His background is heavy on Las Vegas, where Allegiant is headquartered. He has been president and CEO of MGM Grand Resorts and also chief financial officer for Caesars Palace Corp.
The company did not respond immediately to questions about whether the company would be announcing a new president. Currently, the plan is Redmond will assume both roles of president and CEO.
"I am honored to be the next CEO of Allegiant Travel Company," Redmond said in the news release. "Under Maury's transformational leadership, Allegiant has evolved from a single-airplane airline to a fully-integrated travel company and completely redefined how consumers think about leisure travel."
Gallagher praised Redmond.
He said Redmond's promotion will "create opportunities for upward mobility within the company, further enabling continuity among executive management as Allegiant executes on its planned growth strategy.
"I am confident under his leadership, Allegiant will continue to remain atop the industry in profitability, innovation and customer excellence," Gallagher said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.