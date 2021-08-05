Allegiant Airline believes it has some big advantages in marketing and selling its Sunseeker resort, executives told investors Thursday.
The ultra low-cost carrier announced last week it will restart its $510 million resort in Charlotte Harbor, partnering with its presence at airports in Punta Gorda, Sarasota and St. Petersburg. With construction halted 17 months ago due to COVID-19, it’s about one-third built, Allegiant President John Redmond told investors. They’ve already spent $160 million including the cost of the land, and hope to finish by early 2023, maybe late 2022.
The resort will have 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended-stay suites that can be further subdivided.
“We expect to be full bore by Sept. 1,” Redmond told investors, although he also said they don’t expect the $350 million loan agreement to be finalized for another 30-45 days.
The purpose of the conference call was first to convince investors that Allegiant is doing better financially than all other airlines in terms of cash, revenue and debt. For example, it was the only airline to bring in more cash than they spent during the pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Greg Anderson said.
The second purpose of the call appeared to be complex explanations to ease investors’ anxieties about whether Sunseeker will be able to attract enough guests at the right price to be profitable.
Making that argument required informing investment analysts that Southwest Florida is the hottest market for leisure.
“Florida is clearly the tourist destination of choice, and Southwest Florida is the epicenter of that,” Redmond said.
He praised the state’s refusal to shut down or maintain restrictions as the pandemic has dragged on.
“Southwest Florida has been one of the most resilient areas of the country,” he said, comparing it favorably to Allegiant’s home state of Las Vegas. “Sunseeker is in a good spot.”
Allegiant’s Sunseeker doesn’t fit the normal models, the executives stressed to skeptical analysts.
• Sunseeker won’t be paying online travel site such as Priceline.
• It doesn’t have to pay any restaurant franchise fees, because all 19 restaurants will be Sunseeker’s alone.
• Allegiant has a massive captive marketing database of 800,000 airline traveler emails, 100,000 of whom have already said they want to stay at Sunseeker. More than 2,000 want to stay six months.
• The long-stay suites of this quality are not to be found in other area hotels. Many retirees will find it cheaper to stay at Sunseeker for months rather than own a second home in Florida.
• Many luxury or near-luxury hotels in Southwest Florida are 30-45 years old. Only one is less than 10, according to Allegiant research. Redmond seemed to think the oldest hotels would not meet modern building code standards.
How much will Sunseeker charge?
Allegiant’s analysis used an average daily room rate of $252 for Sunseeker, which they said would be at least 27% below competitors’ rates. That’s how they determined that they will be able to meet an 85% occupancy rate, Anderson and Redmond said.
Fun facts
As the official sponsor of the all-new stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant has trademarked the name “Allegiant Stadium.” So look forward to an “Allegiant Stadium” sports bar in the Sunseeker lineup of some 18 bars and restaurants along the 2,400-foot waterfront promenade that will be open to the public.
This first phase of the project will include about a hundred feet of a 1,000-foot pool that will be visible, if not open, to the public. The public will be welcome to walk around the perimeter of the pool and plan their next vacation there.
Options in the future include partnering or even selling the resort if the right offer comes along, Redmond said. No one is interested in a half-built resort, he said, but they will be interested when it’s up and running.
“There would be no shortage of people lining up to buy the resort,” he said. “There could be very compelling partners out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.