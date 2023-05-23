PORT CHARLOTTE — Trent Rozier didn't hesitate to rush to the scene behind Banditos Bar where he thought a man was drowning early Sunday.
"I was playing darts and the bartender said some people outside were shouting that someone fell into the water," he said.
Jordan Rivera was standing near the shore of the pond, when an alligator bit him and pulled him into the water, taking most of his right arm.
"When I saw that, I yelled to my fiancée to go grab a belt so I could use it as a tourniquet," Rozier said.
An Army veteran, Rozier said he's had to respond to a lot of things, so he always keeps supplies on hand.
"I'd rather have it than not, because you never know when you'll need it. I've learned to always be prepared."
Rozier stayed with Rivera for about five minutes until the ambulance arrived, kneeling on Rivera's shoulder to stop the bleeding.
"I knew I needed to stop the bleeding as much as possible and keep him awake," Rozier said. "He was losing consciousness, so I just kept talking to him and asking him questions."
Rivera is recovering well and should be released from the hospital later this week.
The surgeon told Rivera's mother, Teresa Lessa, that whoever applied the tourniquet saved her son's life, according to Rozier.
"She contacted me and we talked for about 40 minutes on Monday night," Rozier said. "She was so thankful. We're all having dinner together next week after he is released from the hospital."
Rivera's mom said he is in good spirits and is keeping his good sense of humor, Rozier said.
"I heard he said it was a good thing he is a 'lefty,'" noting that the gator took his right arm just below his elbow, Rozier said. "He's young and should be able to recover from this accident."
Rozier is a member of Irondogs MC Englewood, a biker group that raises money to help people in the community.
He is putting together a Poker Run fundraiser for Rivera.
"We hope the community will come together and help raise money for this young man's medical bills."
Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page to help Rivera’s recovery.
“Any donations will go towards medical bills to help Jordan get back to his fun loving, happy, thoughtful, generous self,” fundraiser organizer Sarah Millo said on the GoFundMe page. “If you can’t donate, please keep him in your prayers for a safe and quick recovery.”
