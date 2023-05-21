PORT CHARLOTTE — A man lost an arm to an alligator attack early Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The 23-year-old victim was bitten near a pond behind Banditos Bar on McCall Road in Port Charlotte.
The call came in around 1:42 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn, who confirmed the victim suffered amputation of his arm.
He was taken by helicopter to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, according to Dunn.
A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was sent to the scene and removed a 10.5-foot alligator from the property.
People with concerns about an alligator can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper.
"The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur," stated FWC spokesperson Hailee Seely in a news release. "SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property."
Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but the FWC reminds residents they can help to avoid conflicts by following these tips:
• Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
• Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
• Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
• Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.
