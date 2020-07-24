ENGLEWOOD — First responders spent more than an hour Friday afternoon searching for two people on a swan float drifting a mile or more offshore.

Fortunately, what could have been a tragedy ended happily.

Shortly after 1 p.m., after receiving a call that the raft was drifting farther and farther offshore and may have had two people on it, Charlotte County Sheriff helicopter and marine unit, Charlotte County Fire and EMS, and the Englewood Area Fire Control District marine units all responded to the call to search the Gulf off of Manasota Key for the raft.

When the raft was spotted, it was empty. The responders continued the search for victims.

The search continued until 1:47 p.m. when the owner of the raft came forward and said the empty raft “got away” from her and drifted out into the Gulf, according to reports.

