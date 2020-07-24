ENGLEWOOD — First responders spent more than an hour Friday afternoon searching for two people on a swan float drifting a mile or more offshore.
Fortunately, what could have been a tragedy ended happily.
Shortly after 1 p.m., after receiving a call that the raft was drifting farther and farther offshore and may have had two people on it, Charlotte County Sheriff helicopter and marine unit, Charlotte County Fire and EMS, and the Englewood Area Fire Control District marine units all responded to the call to search the Gulf off of Manasota Key for the raft.
When the raft was spotted, it was empty. The responders continued the search for victims.
The search continued until 1:47 p.m. when the owner of the raft came forward and said the empty raft “got away” from her and drifted out into the Gulf, according to reports.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.