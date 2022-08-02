Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews discusses how the city is trying to help with traffic and speeding problems along Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County during a July 28 Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting.
D.R. Horton has plans to develop up to 894 lots for a subdivision called Coral Creek at 13000 Burnt Store Road.
GOOGLE MAP
SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis addresses traffic concerns on Burnt Store Road during a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting July 28.
PUNTA GORDA — Almost 900 new homes are planned for a south Charlotte County subdivision along Burnt Store Road.
Home builder D.R. Horton has plans for up to 894 lots — single-family homes, townhomes and twin villas — filling around 306 acres of vacant land at 13000 Burnt Store Road, according to a recent Gulfshore Business report.
D.R. Horton representatives could not be reached for comment.
The subdivision is planned for an area just south of Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, a 46,000-acre aquatic preserve at 12301 Burnt Store Road.
"The property located at 13000 Burnt Store Road is part of the Coral Lake planned development, formerly known as the Coral Creek PD," Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun. "This PD is approved for residential development up to 999 units."
LSI Companies arranged the deal for the subdivision on July 1.
CC Burnt Store LLC, a D.R. Horton-affiliated company, bought the property for $19.5 million, according to the Gulfshore report.
Representatives of both LSI and CC Burnt Store could not be reached for comment.
Burnt Store Road has become a hot spot for new development in recent years.
Currently, there are around 10,000 new homes planned for the Burnt Store Road corridor, according to Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews.
Matthews was one of a few local officials to speak at a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting July 28. A portion of the roadway is within the city limits; however, the majority of it is within Charlotte County's jurisdiction.
The Burnt Store coalition consists of seven communities surrounding South Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. They formed to address potential overgrowth and development in the area, which currently has about 4,000 residents.
Traffic as a result of development was a major concern for Burnt Store Road residents who attended the coalition meeting.
“The Burnt Store Road corridor has been found by a lot of people and those people are all outsiders,” said John Fleming, a coalition member at the meeting. “We’ve all drove up and down Burnt Store Road. You know sometimes that can be a very challenging thing.”
Matthews said she consistently gets reports on traffic issues along Burnt Store Road.
"I get reports on it all the time, and they (local authorities) are routinely writing tickets for those exceeding the speed limit," Matthews said at the meeting. "Can we control it all? Absolutely not. But we are doing our best to get it under control a little bit better."
"It’s going to be critically important as expansion continues," she added. "There are going to be trucks going down Burnt Store Road and we can’t stop that; it is a county road."
At the coalition meeting, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said her department is working with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to control the traffic situation.
“Over the last year, we have made 160 traffic stops and out of that, we issued 47 citations and 130 warnings ... sometimes warnings and citations are both issued,” Davis said. “We are out actively doing as much enforcement as we can. All the officers are very aware, and so whenever we have an extra person working, they are out there.”
CCSO representatives could not be reached for comment.
