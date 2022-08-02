PUNTA GORDA — Almost 900 new homes are planned for a south Charlotte County subdivision along Burnt Store Road. 

Home builder D.R. Horton has plans for up to 894 lots — single-family homes, townhomes and twin villas — filling around 306 acres of vacant land at 13000 Burnt Store Road, according to a recent Gulfshore Business report.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments