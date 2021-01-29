It’s approaching two years since 19-year-old Gage Jackson went missing in Charlotte County.
An arrest has not yet been made in connection to his death.
Jackson was last seen alive on March 19, 2019, when he was dropped off by a friend at his apartment on Washington Loop Road after working his shift at Peace River Seafood. He was reported missing the following day.
When he disappeared, $300 was also missing from the apartment, according to his roommate.
On March 30, Jackson’s body was found by a boater in Prairie Creek.
Crime Stoppers announced that the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Jackson’s has been increased to $103,000.
The extra $100,000 has come from anonymous sources, in the hopes that a tip will lead to answers.
“We are confident that there are people in the community who know what happened to Gage, as well as the people who were in his orbit who may have been less than forthcoming with information,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator in a prepared statement. “His family deserves to have those questions answered so that Gage may finally rest in peace.”
The additional $100,000 is for a tip that leads to an arrest and a conviction. The $3,000 from Crime Stoppers is for information that leads to an arrest only.
Anyone with information on the unsolved case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.