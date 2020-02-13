FRIDAY

Axe Your Ex

Axe Haus in North Port is holding a special Valentine's Day event for lovers (or not) on Valentine's Day. 90 minutes of throwing will be available for $24 per person, and buy one, get one half-off. According to the event description, "Bring a photo of your ex (boss, co-worker, lover, etc.) and axe out your aggression on your target." To reserve your spot, call 941-426-AXES or email theaxehausreservations@gmail.com. Axe Haus is at 7040 Sumter Crossing Drive, North Port. 

Valentine's Day Party at Dean's South of the Border

No valentine? No problem. Kick off the day with live music from Paul Savoie beginning at 2:30 p.m., Straitjacket Smile will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No cover charge. Dean's is at 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.

 

SUNDAY

Belly Dancers Valentine Dance Party

Belly's In Motion Dance Troupe will be holding a free performance at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Olde World Restaurant. Guests can dance to upbeat pop music, and enjoy a performance from the troupe. A full meal menu and bar will be available for purchase. For more information or to sign up to be a performer, contact Nancy at ibellydancer@yahoo.com. The restaurant is located at 14415 Tamiami Trail in North Port. 

DINNER TO GO

Olive Garden Bread stick Bouquet 

With any Olive Garden to go orders, you have the option to add a bouquet of bread sticks to your order. When you order online, there's an option to download the bouquet paper, then you follow the instructions to make the cone, and add an order of bread sticks for your Valentine. You can order online here: olivegarden.com/specials/valentines-day-dinner. Olive Garden is at 1341 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 

Red Lobster Biscuits in a Heart Box

When you order Red Lobster, you have the option to add a heart box filled with six of their Cheddar Bay Biscuits to your order for $3.79. You can order here: redlobster.com/order/biscuits/cheddar-bay-biscuitsr-gift-box. Red Lobster is at 1331 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.

Free wings for a photo of your ex

At Hooter's, you will get 10 free wings, when you purchase 10 wings. You can shred a photo of your ex on Hooter's website or at the location closest to you. shredyourex.hooters.com/#section-intro

Feed your 'ex' to a zoo animal

The San Antonio Zoo is giving the broken-hearted an opportunity to heal. For $5 you can name a cockroach after your ex, and for $25 you can name a rat after your ex. On Valentine's Day, you can watch a special Facebook live where your 'ex' gets eaten by a zoo animal. sazoo.org/valentine/

