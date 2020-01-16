Amazon

SARASOTA — Amazon is expanding its local footprint as it looks to set up shop in Sarasota.

The giant online retailer has plans to build a 120,000 square foot distribution center along Interstate 75 near Venice.

A commercial building permit for the warehouse filed Nov. 12 states that construction of the warehouse is expected to cost $12 million. The permit is still currently under review.

Two years ago, Amazon leased a 53,040-square-foot warehouse in Manatee County. That distribution center, located at 2906 Corporate Way in Palmetto, is in the Gulfcoast Corporate Park.

The Bradenton Herald reached out to Amazon for comment but the company has not responded.

