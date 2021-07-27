Alan Skavroneck (center), CFO of Ambitrans Medical Transport, receives the Peggy Walters Citizen Mobility Award from the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. He is photographed with Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo on the left and MPO Director Gary Harrell on the right.
Alan Skavroneck, vice president of Ambitrans Medical Transport, was awarded the Peggy Walters Citizen Mobility Award on July 19.
Board members of the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization voted unanimously to give the 12th such award to Skavroneck, who is a member of the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board.
Skavroneck served a vital purpose on the committee during the pandemic, MPO Director Gary Harrell said. When most committee members could not attend, Skavroneck always found a way to attend. By encouraging board members to attend, he helped the committee meet the required quorum to vote on key motions. Those motions help the county fund and coordinate transportation projects for the disabled.
"He recognized the importance of the Local Coordination Board during the pandemic," Harrell said.
Skavroneck has worked in emergency medical services and healthcare for more than 30 years. He is a certified paramedic and has served on the state's Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council.
"As a longtime Charlotte County resident, Mr. Skavroneck has shown by example that one person through his efforts and vision, can greatly improve transportation mobility and community enhancements in Charlotte County, as his fellow LCB member Peggy Walters so epitomized," the award statement reads.
Walters died in 2009 after being active on the LCB for many years, representing the transportation needs of the disabled.
