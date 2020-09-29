TITLE: CITIZENSHIP REQUIREMENT TO VOTE IN FLORIDA ELECTIONS
PLACED BY: Citizens’ Initiative, Florida Citizen Voters
BALLOT SUMMARY: “This amendment provides that only United States citizens who are at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”
A YES VOTE MEANS: The wording in Article VI, Section 2 will change from “every citizen” to “only a citizen.”
A NO VOTE MEANS: Article VI, Section 2 language will remain as “every citizen” of the United States (who is also a resident of
and registered to vote in Florida) can vote in Florida.
THE ARGUMENTS
SUPPORTERS
Proponents of Amendment 1 assert that the Florida Constitution does not specifically require citizenship in order to vote and, as a result, non-citizens are permitted to vote in some elections; passage of Amendment 1 would close existing loopholes and afford greater protection of citizen voting rights; and that Amendment 1 would set a standard that makes it expressly clear that people living in the state without United States citizenship would not be able to vote in any election held in Florida.
Proponents point to other states, such as Arizona and North Dakota, which have passed constitutional amendments that require a person to be a United States citizen in order to vote, and Alabama and Colorado, which have language identical to the language in Amendment 1 on their 2020 ballots.
OPPONENTS
Opponents view Amendment 1 as an attempt to implement stricter voting laws and to suppress ballot access. Amendment 1 is viewed as a means to inspire fear of immigration by suggesting that some noncitizens are voting without a legal right to do so.
Opponents say non-citizen residents of cities and towns should have a say in how their local government operates, whether they are citizens or not. Because many non-citizen residents pay taxes, denying them the opportunity to vote in local elections equates to taxation without representation.
Opponents point out that the proposed wording change in Amendment 1 may have no practical effect on voting in Florida because the Florida Constitution currently prohibits non-citizens from voting, and Amendment 1 would not change that.
FISCAL IMPACT
Section 100.371, Florida Statutes, requires the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) to adopt and prepare a financial impact statement for any proposed constitutional amendment that has been placed on the ballot through the citizens’ initiative
process. The FIEC has prepared and adopted the following financial impact statement for Amendment 1:
“Because the proposed amendment is not expected to result in any changes to the voter registration process in Florida, it will have no impact on state or local government costs or revenues. Further, it will have no effect on the state’s economy.”
CONCLUSION
Florida TaxWatch views Amendment 1 as a solution in search of a problem. The Florida Constitution prohibits non-citizens from voting in state and local elections, and Amendment 1 would not change that. Citizens of the United States of America who are legal residents of Florida would have no more or no fewer voting rights if Amendment 1 passes than they would have if Amendment 1 fails.
FOR THESE REASONS, FLORIDA TAXWATCH RECOMMENDS A “NO” VOTE ON AMENDMENT 1.
