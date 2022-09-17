American Legion Post 103

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office personnel department was treated to lunch by the American Legion Post 103 on Sept. 12. Pictured here are Harry Phillips, Maj. Earl Goodwyne and Mary Lou Phillips.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda hosted a pot roast dinner Sept. 10 for local firefighters and deputies.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office personnel department was treated to a lunch on Sept. 12, which was served by auxiliary board member Mary Lou Phillips and her husband, Harry.

