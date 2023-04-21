PORT CHARLOTTE — The American Legion in-state unity motorcycle ride made a stop at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive Wednesday.

Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch welcomed the American Legion Unity Riders and special guests as the riders placed four wreaths at each of the park’s military, first responder and Gold Star family memorials, as well as the planned Beirut Peacekeeper Tower.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments