Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Detusch presents a certificate to Florida American Legion Riders Chairman Jim Wineland, commemorating the American Legion Unity Riders’ placement of four wreaths at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The ride and wreath placement were to help increase awareness of veteran suicide.
American Legion 6th District Commander Jim Marcheggiani outlines the beginnings of the American Legion Unity Riders’ mission helping veterans decrease suicides, by the establishment and funding of a suicide hotline in Florida.
Over 70 American Legion in-state legacy motorcycle riders made a stop at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch speaks to the guests at the service honoring veterans at the William R. Gaines Memorial Park.
The Marine Corps League Color Guard presented the colors.
Veterans American Legion Unity Riders Tim Morris and Bobby Greer pause for a salute after placing a wreath at the First Responder Memorial.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The American Legion in-state unity motorcycle ride made a stop at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive Wednesday.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch welcomed the American Legion Unity Riders and special guests as the riders placed four wreaths at each of the park’s military, first responder and Gold Star family memorials, as well as the planned Beirut Peacekeeper Tower.
The program included a color guard presentation by the Marine Corps League and the presentation of a citation by Deutsch.
