Vito Recchia presents his prizewinning Roman pan pizza (Pizza in Teglia) at the World Pizza Championship. It was topped with porcini dust, lardo di colonnata, king trumpet mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, pioppino mushrooms, sausage, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, arugula and 30-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
Vito Recchia (right) is awarded second place for Roman Pan Pizza (Pizza in Teglia) at the World Pizza Championship.
PORT CHARLOTTE — It was the ultimate affirmation for local pizza man Vitangelo “Vito” Recchia, owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant.
Less than a year ago, the doors to his 5-star Port Charlotte Roman pizzeria, Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana, had closed.
Last week, as the new guy on the U.S. Pizza Team, he stood on the winner’s podium at the annual World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy, holding second place in the world for Roman Pan Pizza (Pizza in Teglia) — the very pie he’d spent years perfecting and introducing to local diners.
He also made the highest score for those of American birth, in a field of 800 pizzaioli from more than 30 countries.
“For someone like me, who’s had a passion for this his whole life, it energizes me to keep doing more and better,” he said.
To get there, Recchia apprenticed over the years with a series of masters.
He learned classic French technique at New York City’s International Culinary Center (formerly French Culinary Institute).
He trained in Italy — coincidentally, in Parma — graduating at the top of his class from the prestigious Alma International School of Italian Cuisine, then continued to learn Neapolitan pizza technique with natural-pizza guru Tony Gemignani in San Francisco.
Obsessed with Roman pizza, he went on to Miami to learn from Roman pizza master Massimiliano Saieva, who pioneered Roman pizza technique in the United States.
Recchia began competing solo in 2022, at the Galbani Professionals Pizza Cup in Orlando.
After U.S. Pizza Team Coach Gino Rago witnessed his passion for the pie, he phoned Recchia, asked if he was ready to compete with the team on a wider world stage, and prepared him for what to expect at the three-day World Pizza Championship in Parma.
Rago told him, “Have fun, learn and do your best. Being here, you already won!”
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Recchia said. “The pizza acrobatics, the aromas of all the different pizzas. I met some incredible people who perform at the highest level day in and day out. I had no expectations, so when my name was called I didn’t believe it.
“I’m still in shock, but blessed to have been able to do my best.”
Among back-home taste testers were his wife, Theresa, who’d said, “V is practicing Roman at Bella and it is FIRE!” and Bella Napoli manager Krissy Nagel.
Nagel said, “This was an honor that most couldn’t even conceive of. He was invited for his talents and abilities, worked hard, took every moment leading up to it seriously, and ultimately was rewarded for his creation.”
Bella Napoli ($$), 941-764-8000, 1938 Kings Highway (Winn-Dixie plaza), Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Look for the champ to make Roman and Detroit-style pizzas on special.
