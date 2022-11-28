Harold Howard, a 57-year member, and Chuck Troske, a 55-year member of America’s Boating Club Peace River, look over a scrapbook from 2011 at the America's Boating Club Peace River 50th Anniversary and Past Commander’s Dinner, held at the Laishley Crab House, Punta Gorda.
Greg Scotten, Peace River Past Commander 2014-15, shares memories with George Musco, Peace River Past Commander 2008-2009, and special guest Sam Bonilla, commander of America’s Boating Club Fort Myers.
District 22 Commander Gene Burson, of America’s Boating Club Marco Island, presents a certificate to Commander Harold Anderson, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of America’s Boating Club Peace River.
America’s Boating Club Peace River past commanders – Greg Scotten 2004-06 and 14-15; George Musco 2007-2009; Jeane Anderson 2012-13 and 15-16; Carol Musco 2013-14; Ron Ludvig 2016-18 and Sandy Darna 2018-19.
Barb Cartwright points out a memory from 2008 to Cindi Sanders at the America’s Boating Club Peace River 50th Anniversary and Past Commander’s Dinner, held at the Laishley Crab House, Punta Gorda.
Julie Perry and Bill Perry check out the guest list for the America’s Boating Club Peace River 50th Anniversary and Past Commander’s Dinner.
Julie Perry, Sandy Darna and Barb Troike work on final details for the America’s Boating Club Peace River 50th Anniversary and Past Commander’s Dinner.
2022-2023 Commander Harold W. Anderson rings the bell to welcome guests.
In 1985, America’s Boating Clubs voted for women to become members. In 1992, Annette Howard was the first female to join America’s Boating Clubs Peace River as a Power Squadron “Dove.”
