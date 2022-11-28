PUNTA GORDA - America’s Boating Club Peace River celebrated its 50th anniversary and Past Commander’s Dinner at the Laishley Crab House, Punta Gorda.

The Peace River Power Squadron was charted on Dec. 4, 1972. The first boating course was held with more than 100 participants on Jan. 16, 1973.


