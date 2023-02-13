TALLAHASSEE — State Attorney Amira Fox has been appointed to serve on an oversight commission for the state's medical examiners.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of several new members for the Medical Examiners Commission on Monday.
The commission was established by Florida law in 1970 to provide "certain disciplinary oversight" for medical examiner activities, as well as publish annual reports and work with local, state and federal agencies to enhance the role of medical examiners.
The reports published by the commission include statistics and an overview of deaths across the state, for the purpose of assisting law enforcement and state agencies.
Fox currently serves as State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.
In a statement on Monday, Fox said she appreciated the responsibility of being appointed to the commission and thanked DeSantis for the appointment.
"The investigation and reporting of deaths in Florida is an important role and primary function of Medical Examiners," Fox said in the statement. "Any assistance the commission can bring to their work assists citizens and is important in the role of law enforcement as we prosecute crimes involving death."
Fox previously worked as chief assistant and deputy chief assistant in the State Attorney’s Office, as is also a current member of both the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Southwest Florida Police Chiefs Association.
Other appointees to the Medical Examiners' Commission from Monday include:
• Michael Barnett, Palm Beach County Commissioner and Chair of the Palm Beach County Republican Party
• Charles Cofer, Public Defender for the Fourth Judicial Circuit
• Sheriff Robert "Bob" Johnson of Santa Rosa County
• Robin Sheppard, Funeral Director of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Homes
• Dr. Joshua Stephany, District 9 Medical Examiner
• Dr. Barbara Wolf, District 5 Medical Examiner and Interim District 24 Medical Examiner
