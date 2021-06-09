WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — In honor of those who have served and those who are still serving, AMVETS Post 2000 in Warm Mineral Springs is hosting an event Saturday to celebrate Flag Day.
While Flag Day is designated for June 14, the post is having the event a couple of days early on Saturday to honor the new flag display members have installed.
The public is invited to the post, at 401 Ortiz Blvd.
The North Port Young Marines will dedicate the flags at noon will be the color guard for the flags for every branch of the military.
Live music will start outdoor under a big tent following the ceremony. The live music will continue until around 6 p.m. and there will be a band playing inside later that evening.
"There will be a 50/50 raffle and we are having catered food," said Carl Stadler, one of the organizers of the event. "We will also have some food trucks. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the club."
Stadler said the new first vice commander, Dennis Kirsch, was instrumental in putting the celebration together.
"He really deserves accolades for all the work he's done," Stadler said.
Raffle tickets are currently being sold for a remote-control Jeep for kids.
"It's really cool," Stadler said. "We're hoping a lot of families show up on Saturday so kids can take it for a ride around the parking lot."
Overflow parking will be at Warm Mineral Springs, with golf cart transport to the Post.
For more information, visit www.amvets2000.org or call 941-429-1999.
