Hundreds of troops lined up behind the painted white line.
Donned in bunny ears, tennis shoes and pink bows while gripping their baskets, they were waiting for the Easter bunny to give them the go-ahead. They were antsy. They could see the eggs, but it was what was inside the eggs that they wanted. The eggs, brightly colored in the trimmed field, were filled with mini-Tootsie Rolls, Jolly Ranchers and maybe even a golden ticket that would promise more prizes later.
Saturday was the 55th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the North Charlotte Regional Park, which was put on by Charlotte County Community Services. And regardless of the bounce houses, whimsical decorations and groups doing the chicken dance, only one thing mattered in this field. It was the war for the eggs.
“It’s every man for himself,” said Jessica Bigord, who came to the event with her sister, niece and nephew.
The bunny gave the go-ahead, and a mob of children, ages 4 to 6 in this egg hunt, charged for the hundreds of eggs sprinkled on the other side of the field. They anxiously grabbed for as many eggs as possible, many popping in half, and dumped them into their buckets. Plastic eggs flew, some candy was lost. Parents shouted, pointing to eggs like a football coach.
“It’s absolute chaos,” said Narissa Seepaulsing, the organizer for the event and a recreation specialist for Charlotte County Parks and Recreation.
And among the chaos was 4-year-old Xavier Bigord, dropping a flurry of eggs into his Batman bucket.
“We learned to get a bigger bucket,” said his mom, Samantha Bigord, who’s been taking her family to the event for the past three years. But the event has been in her life a lot longer.
Samantha and sister Jessica came to the event as kids themselves, and were brought by their father.
Back then, “they kept the grass higher,” Jessica said, “so you actually hunted.”
The grass is a lot shorter now, but Samantha doesn’t mind because Xavier is allergic.
Before they went hunting, the family wasn’t among the crowd. They were still behind the line, but less than 10 feet away from the eggs on the left side of the field instead at the complete opposite end of the eggs.
“He doesn’t like crowds,” Samantha said about Xavier, who has autism and Jacob’s Syndrome. “I don’t want him to get overstimulated.”
Management at the event were “super accommodating,” Samantha said.
Charlotte County Community Services organized the hunt, which involves 30,000 plastic eggs — the cost of which isn’t quite offset by the event’s more than 35 vendors and sponsors, Seepaulsing said. However, she added, it does bring the community together. Around 1,400 people were in attendance at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The egg hunt is one of the largest events the county puts on, and it was free to the public.
Once Xavier and his little sister Mia grabbed all their eggs, they spread roughly 50 of them on the ground, seeing what candy they got.
One-year-old Mia would put Xavier’s chocolate in her bucket, as Xavier is allergic to that as well, and Xavier would take all the fruity candies.
This was the family’s unofficial Easter celebration, as Samantha has to work today.
“It’s nice to pass on that tradition,” Samantha said.
Jessica agreed, hoping to take her baby, who’s due in three weeks, to next year’s event. “It makes me feel like a kid again.”
