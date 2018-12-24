An investigator into the mysteries of the VA

Ivey Winkler changes lives one keystroke at a time.
She is a veterans services officer for Charlotte County, and as such she connects veterans to lifelines small and large.
A Charlotte County resident who has served in the United State military might have spent years lost in the maze of the Veterans Administration. Winkler, at her trusty computer, will point them in the right direction. In fact, she’ll find a way.
It might be something as simple as a securing a hearing aid for a vet gone deaf It may be something as complex as walking the walk to 100 percent disability benefits for a veteran confined to a wheelchair. Whatever, she is a fearless, tireless advocate for local veterans.
Charlotte County is home to roughly 23,000 veterans, according to statistic supplied by Winkler’s office. That does not include veterans who are here but do not change their residency.
Over the course of a day, Winkler might see a half dozen veterans in her office who need answers to VA questions. Over the course of a week, she’ll field literally hundreds of calls.
She is either with somebody, or she is on the phone.
“I don’t want to do anything else,” she said. “I change people’s lives. The work that I put in, I see how it changes people’s lives.”
Winkler, 38, grew up in Punta Gorda, and is a graduate of Charlotte High School. She met her husband, Nate, in junior high. For the record, they waited to get married.
Winkler’s high school years actually formed the foundation of her life’s calling. She spent all four years of her high school career in the Navy ROTC.
“My parents kind of saw I wasn’t into sports or clubs, so they guided me into ROTC,” Winkler said. “I fought against it, but then I wound up really enjoying it, really excelling. I made some great friends that are still friends today.
“Through that, I got to visit military bases, learn about military history. I liked the structure of it. I liked the rules and regulations, the schedule. I think my life runs better on a schedule and with structure.”
So, she was squared away long before she enlisted in the Air Force. She worked in personnel during her four years in the military, laying more groundwork for the position she holds today. Her first duty post was in Alaska.
“It was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” she said. “I can tell you there’s not a jacket you can purchase in the state of Florida to prepare you for December in Alaska.
“It was actually one of my favorite duty stations. I’ve never felt so tiny and insignificant as I felt there. You’re surrounded by these beautiful mountains. It’s gorgeous.”
Once she completed her service, she did a civilian tour of Florida before moving to Fairhaven, Masschusetts, where she started working in veterans services. She was there from 2009 to 2013, when she returned to Florida.
“I realized that this is what I was supposed to be doing – helping veterans,” Winkler said. “It was a culmination of all I had done in the military, all that I had learned.
“I was incredibly lucky that literally two weeks after we moved down here, there was a position open.”
She said the aspect of her job that she really loves is “being the detective. I love being able to look into somebody’s records that they didn’t know existed and find places they forgot they’ve been. Or look into their service medical records and find a connection between something that happened during their service and something that is going on with them now, which is what you need with the VA.
“It’s 50 years later. They’re like, ‘I didn’t even know I could apply for that, it’s been so long.’ I have 90-year-olds applying for hearing loss. There’s no statute of limitations on VA disability. If you had it in service and you have it today, then we can certainly try to find a claim.
“A lot of my job is finding evidence.”
Her list of community involvement includes Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts, a new nonprofit dedicated to bringing veterans to the arts. She is secretary; Nate, vice-chairman.
She and Nate — a Marine Corps veteran — live in Deep Creek. They have three children. Daughter Faith runs cross-country for Charlotte High School, where she’s a 15-year-old sophomore. Troy is 14 and Jackson is 8.
That she is from here and lives here contribute to her dedication to the job.
“I’m from this town,” Winkler said. “I live here. I know these people. These are people I live and work with every day, so if I can make their lives a little bit better, I’m going to do that.”
