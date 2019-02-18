Dr. Nicole Noles Collins is one of those overnight success stories that took decades to unfold.
She is a working acupuncturist now. She has an office on Conway in Port Charlotte. Her practice, Vitalichi, is blossoming. Her mother, Linda Bredfeldt, office manager and support beam, is beside her. Her husband, Chris, assistant manager at a local health-food store, is supportive. Her two children are grown. She owns a home in Port Charlotte.
That’s what people see now. What they don’t realize is that it took her 10 years to just get a two-year degree, that she was raising two kids as a single mom while working full time and taking courses, that she toiled in jobs that ill suited her just to make ends meet.
“It was totally easy,” Collins deadpanned.
She had just finished with her final patient of the day. She sat in the receptionist area. The office, which has three rooms for acupuncture — she is also a licensed massage therapist and a reiki master — has been up and running since August. It’s her first. Nicole is 46 years old.
Collins is born and bred Port Charlotte. She graduated from Charlotte High School. Growing up, she wanted to be a geologist.
“I was always fascinated with rocks,” she said.
Something happened to alter her focus. She was 19 and a student at Manatee Community College when she contracted mononucleosis for the second time.
“I was always really sick growing up,” she recalled. “Everything you’re supposed to get once I would get twice.”
Her second round of mono put her in the hospital. She said doctors told her the bout would leave her with chronic fatigue for the rest of her life.
“They told me, ‘Take a multivitamin and don’t drink out of water fountains,’” she said. “There was nothing more they could do for me.”
“I was a dancer,” she continued. “I’d been active in high school and was used to performing. So that hit me really hard. All of a sudden, I didn’t have the energy to make it through a work shift at Wendy’s or go to school full time.”
She wound up getting married and having kids. Angelique is 23; William, 21. Her marriage lasted 10 years.
Thinking about it, she came to the conclusion that “chronic fatigue and raising kids didn’t work. I had to figure out how to make myself feel better, because doctors didn’t have any answers for me.”
Her hopes of being a geologist were already on the rocks. Plan B to teach English didn’t dovetail with her new-found motivation.
“I had to learn how to heal myself,” Collins said.
She turned to alternative medicine.
She enrolled in a massage school in 2001, and “I really loved it. It definitely made me feel better. I loved energy work.”
Collins earned a bachelor’s degree in alternative medicine from Everglades University, and it was during those studies that she learned Chinese medicine and other forms of alternative healing. She went on to earn advanced degrees in Chinese medicine.
For a while, she and her children lived with her parents and her grandmother.
“We were a four-generation household,” Collins said.
During this time, Collins worked off and on for the Charlotte Sun. From 2000 until 2018, she filled a variety of roles in the editorial and business departments. She also worked for five years at New Hope Chiropractic.
“When I was getting my bachelor’s degree, my mom would watch the kids and I would go to school on Wednesday nights and Saturday all day,” Collins said. “I would be at the newspaper the rest of the time.”
At the Sun and at New Hope, she always had in her mind opening her own practice. Collins credits her business coach, Patty Guerzo, for guiding her through the final steps.
When it was suggested that she is one of Charlotte County’s true success stories, she responded, “I never really though of it like that.”
All that time and effort, she was just looking for a straight answer.
