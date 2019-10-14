PUNTA GORDA — The city could take the final steps Wednesday to establish a new ordinance speeding up the removal of derelict boats.
The current process requires the city to wait on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove derelict vessels, which can lead to a lengthy process and lots of paperwork.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, council members will hear the final reading of the new ordinance and then vote on it. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the City Council Chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
This will be a huge step in the right direction, according to Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
"We had a lot of derelict boats out in the harbor (after Hurricane Irma in 2017) that had to be removed and moved elsewhere and this is a huge step for us to be able to have local jurisdiction and to be able to clean up the waterways,” she said in an Oct. 3 Sun report.
Under Florida law, local law enforcement agencies have the same authority when it comes to investigation and removal of vessels, according to city documents.
If approved Wednesday, the Punta Gorda Police Department will be allowed to remove abandoned vessels as needed from the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor Bay within city limits, including the various canals within city limits.
FWC, as well as the West Coast Inland Navigation District, offers funding assistance for derelict vessel removal, according to city documents.
As long as the local regulations comply with state law and meet all FWC adopted standards, reimbursement should be provided for removal to the city.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- The City Council will also take public input regarding "PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan," a guide to future design in the city.
- There will also be discussion about awarding a contract to CPH, Inc. of Fort Myers, for design services for the Cooper Street Multi-Use Recreational Trail. The city has been working with the engineering firm for the design of multi-use recreational trails. The cost of this phase of the project is estimated to be around $407,700 and will be paid for through the city's 1% Sales Tax fund.
- The City Council will also discuss a request to name an unnamed roadway between West Grace Street and the improved alley to the north of the former Punta Gorda Library parcel as Desguin Lane.
