CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A new historic marker honors those who lived here before Columbus sailed.
The ceremonial unveiling of the marker took place Wednesday against the backdrop of towering construction cranes involved in the building of Sunseeker resort across U.S. 41.
"Today we're here to recognize activities from long ago," Historical Advisory Committee Chairman Scot Shively told about 30 people who had gathered at Live Oak Point Park.
By long ago, he meant an estimated time range of 900 to 1725 A.D., which describes the span of the Native American Safety Harbor culture, according to the county's Historical Committee reports.
The marker honoring the Hickory Bluff Mound is the county's 19th historic marker since beginning the program in 2005, said County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
It is the first county marker to celebrate its pre-Columbian history, Shively said.
It was the Hickory Bluff chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution that proposed and paid for the marker.
"I hope that everyone who comes to this park reads this marker," said chapter regent Valerie Colbert. "They'll have a deeper appreciation of the historical significance of this region."
Deutsch along with archaeologist Rachael Kangas both told the story of Clarence Bloomfield Moore — an amateur archaeologist who appears to have been the first to record the existence of an Indian mound in 1905 in the region called Hickory Bluff.
Hickory Bluff was the name of the area now called Charlotte Harbor. It was established first by African-American Civil War soldiers from the north, Shively told the Sun.
But well before Hickory Bluff, the area appears to have been settled by the Timucua Indians, according to the Historical Committee reports.
Part of the Safety Harbor culture, which existed at the same time as the Seminole tribe, Kangas said, lived up beyond Tampa. Kangas is public archaeology coordinator for Florida's Public Archaeology Network.
Moore discovered what was left of the mound about 2,000 feet northeast of the new marker, organizers said. Artifacts he found, including pottery shards, proved the people from the Safety Harbor culture — named after a modern town on Tampa Bay — had traveled at least 200 miles to the south, Kangas said.
Early development in Florida destroyed the mound, Kangas said. Bloom traveled by private steamboat and collected artifacts from many coastal Southeast states.
These artifacts were later returned to various Indian tribes. Moore's notebooks now share the history, she said.
