Breathe in and . . . meow.
Charlotte County’s Animal Welfare League hosted a 45-minute yoga class in late November called “Cats on the Mat.” Inspired by goat yoga, around 30 participants posed and meditated with a handful of fluffy cats up for adoption attempting to follow along.
“It’s not traditional yoga,” said instructor Liz Whalen, who usually teaches at Palm Power Yoga in Punta Gorda. “It’s all about the cats.”
Whalen asked the class to arch their back, doing the cat pose. Some cats weaved their way expertly through people’s legs like they were an obstacle course; it was a game. Others were being cuddled or were the center of impromptu photo-ops, and one shy kitty, Savannah, hid near the shoes where she felt safe from the strangers.
Though the event was to encourage adoptions, none of the “spiritual” kitties were taken home that day.
Regardless, the event was still a hit. “It was a huge success,” said volunteer coordinator Patricia Cook. “The room (was) filled with laughter and cats.” The shelter will continue to offer Cats on the Mat regularly in 2019, Cook said.
“Our conference room was wall-to-wall with people on mats with cats interrupting their poses and providing great entertainment,” said the shelter’s director Karen Slomba.
This was the first time the shelter has done cat yoga, but won’t be the last, Slomba said. She hopes they will have a class early next year.
Over 60 cats are currently up for adoption at the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.