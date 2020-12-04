In Stitches Knitting Club member and yarn artist Debi Scholtes first stood before the Punta Gorda City Council in 2016, to ask their permission for a downtown holiday happening.
“We want to do a yarn bombing,” she said.
They don’t take the word “bomb” lightly in City Hall, so she hastened to explain what that meant.
The 3D graffiti created by the group would be a local expression of a warm-and-fuzzy form of worldwide street art that decks the outdoors with knitting.
The relief in council chambers was palpable.
Council gave its OK, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which also hosts his Saturday Farmers Market.
So, the month before Christmas 2016, the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association’s In Stitches Knitting Club first “yarn-bombed” 10 trees in Hector House Plaza.
They were just getting warmed up.
Last year, despite the loss of two palms, they decorated more than two dozen trees, plus park benches and a bike, with millions of multicolored stitches.
This November, despite more lost trees and some fading in the older pieces, they covered even more square footage with patterns and giant figures including Santa, toy soldiers, Minions, Olaf the Snowman, and the Grinch and sidekick Max. In the midst of it all, a new Grinch-topped Christmas tree stands entirely covered with crochet and knitting contributed by the whole group.
Each year the display’s gotten bigger, but this year was even bigger for a reason.
While coronavirus forced the group to remain cloistered at home, the comfort of knitting meant more to them.
“It was a lifesaver,” they said. “Something to do to fill the time. And we all worked together on the Grinch tree.”
Once they were finally able to meet and socialize as a club again, it had to be outdoors, in a socially distanced knitting circle at Gilchrist Park.
The 10-year-old group of experienced PGI knitters also takes on special projects every year: prayer shawls, caps and scarves for the troops.
This year they made 6-inch Izzy Dolls, knitted comfort dolls for anyone who needs something to hug.
The installation remains in place through the holidays.
