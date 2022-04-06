PORT CHARLOTTE - The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic has donated excess medical supplies to Ukraine, pharmacy director Val Fogel said.
Born in St. Petersburg, Russia and married to a man from Odessa, Ukraine, Fogel has ties to both communities who have a strong presence in North Port and other parts of Florida.
"I saw a post on Facebook when the war started, that a Ukrainian church on the other side of Florida was asking for donations," Vogel said.
Clinical director Janice Chupka spoke of the situation.
"We have an excess of syringes," Chupka said.
In a storage room were boxes of supplies the clinic likely wouldn't use - many products nearing expiration dates.
Rather than toss the items, Andes clinic staff decided to put them to good use, Fogel said.
After talking with a Ukrainian church on Florida's east coast, Fogel was directed to Gulf Coast churches in Bradenton, Venice, St. Petersburg and North Port. Volunteers said they were collecting items to fill a semi, and the goods would be shipped to Ukraine.
Chupka, along with the clinic's director of operations Noreen Chevinski, gave the supplies to a volunteer, Fogel said. A member of the clinic's staff brought some supplies to a North Port church.
Fogel said controlled substances were not shipped. The supplies included antibiotics, diabetic medications, bandages, syringes and first aid supplies. In all, the clinic donated about 20 boxes, Chupka said.
The main church coordinating efforts to send the supplies overseas is Epiphany Ukrainian Catholic Church of Tampa, whose charitable arm — Course of Action — was behind many of the collection efforts, had a volunteer contact Fogel.
"She told me that it cost them $30,000 to ship the supplies and that, in the future, Ukraine would be buying its supplies from Europe," Fogel said.
Fogel said when the medical supplies went to the North Port Ukrainian church, she enclosed Andes brochures she translated into Russian to let the community know that the Andes clinic offers free medical care and medicine to any Charlotte County resident who is over 18, has no health insurance, and has limited or no income.
"Many Ukrainians speak Russian," she said.
She predicted some Ukrainian refugees will eventually arrive in Charlotte County, and when they do, the Andes clinic will be there to help them, she said.
The United States has agreed to take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Those wanting to send a donation to the clinic can send a check to 21297 Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952. Donations are tax-deductible.
Also being sought are sealed and unopened prescription medicines and/or pharmaceutical company samples that have not expired, but first call the pharmacy at 941-766-1584, Fogel said. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
