PUNTA GORDA — Andrew Sheets is again facing criminal charges in Charlotte County.
Sheets, 58, was arrested by Charlotte County deputies on Tuesday. He is being held on $15,000 total bond at Charlotte County Jail.
According to online records, he was charged with one count each of illegal interception of communication, disclosing intercepted communications, and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
A probable cause affidavit relating to the charges was not immediately available.
Sheets has gained notoriety for criticizing law enforcement in Charlotte County and protesting against police policies he sees as infringing on Constitutional rights.
He was charged with breaching the peace and interfering with administration of an education institution, in connection to an anti-abortion protest outside Sallie Jones Elementary School in 2021.
Sheets was found guilty by a Charlotte County jury on those charges last year, though he appealed the conviction. Judge Peter Bell withheld adjudication of the verdict pending the completion of probation and community service.
During the appeal process, Sheets was arrested again for alleged violations of probation. He subsequently sought to have Bell recused from his case, alleging bias on the judge’s part.
Bell previously refused to recuse himself. However, court records indicate that Bell did recuse himself as of April 19. The previous case has since been assigned to County Judge John L. Burns.
Sheets also previously ran for Charlotte County sheriff in 2020 on a platform of rooting out corruption and overreach in the Sheriff’s Office.
