PUNTA GORDA -- A local activist has been found guilty for disturbing the peace outside Sallie Jones Elementary School last summer.
Andrew Bryant Sheets, 57, repeated his defense before the verdict that he only engaged in legal free speech and that he plans to appeal his verdict within the next 30 days.
After the one-day trial on Thursday, a jury of six Charlotte County residents found Sheets guilty of breaching the peace and disrupting an educational institution.
Judge Peter Bell placed Sheets on a total of 12 months probation, with 100 hours of community service to be completed within that 12-month period.
Sheets was originally charged in July of 2021 in connection with a demonstration outside the Sallie Jones campus in Punta Gorda. For three nonconsecutive days, Sheets set up near the street intersection for the campus' exit, wearing signs and shirts with anti-abortion and anti-police messages.
Scott Patterson, the prosecutor on the case, noted that the signs often bore profanity, reading "f-ck abortion" and "f-ck the police," as well as a sign that read "Schools are like Prisons." Sheets would also speak out and call names at the passersby, also using profanity.
"The defendant engaged with parents as they exited Sallie Jones Elementary," said Patterson in his opening remarks.
Over the course of the one-day trial on Thursday, Patterson highlighted Sheets' repeated presence outside the Sallie Jones campus in late July 2021. The prosecution presented a case that Sheets got into shouting matches with parents leaving the campus after dropping off their kids, with students arriving to school on foot within sight and earshot of such activity.
During the second appearance, school officials set up a speaker playing loud music to attempt to drown him out. On the third day, a parent approached Sheets after dropping off her children and attempted to drown him out with a bullhorn playing a siren.
One witness called by the prosecution, local resident William Jewell Jr., recalled the early morning sounds coming from Sheets' location, particularly the bullhorn from the responding parent.
"We can't get woken up every morning," said Jewell on the stand.
Patterson further argued that the reaction of parents — stopping to argue with Sheets or shout at him — caused a slowdown of student drop-offs on those three mornings; several students had to be excused for tardiness due to the car lane drop-off being held up.
Lee Hollander, Sheets' defense attorney, attempted to counter the prosecution's case by arguing that the parents' reactions were their own doing. Sheets did not, he argued, physically compel parents to confront him or block their ability to drive; he simply stood on the side of the road and made his opinions known.
"If they ignored him, he would have gone away," said Hollander.
Sheets' attorney also noted that his client had set up at the exit — not the school entrance — hoping to aim his protest solely at adults leaving rather than children entering. That the parents did not appreciate Sheets' comments and signage, he argued, was not sufficient proof to claim that Sheets had caused the reaction.
"That's what the First Amendment is all about," said Hollander.
Patterson's case relied on several instances where arguments between Sheets and parents seemed poised to erupt into violence.
Joe Angelini, a School Resource Officer at Sallie Jones, testified on the stand that at one point, two parents appeared to approach Sheets with hostile intent; he then intervened to discourage any rash action on either side.
On cross examination, Hollander questioned Angelini if Sheets had attempted to make his voice louder with a speaker or used a bullhorn like one of the parents did; Angelini replied that Sheets only used his voice loudly, not with any enhancement.
Before the verdict was announced, Sheets told The Daily Sun that he had plans to appeal a conviction; he added that he believed the First Amendment dimension of the case may eventually lead to an appeal up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sheets has a long history of protesting against police actions, abortion, and local ordinances. He has a social media presence under the "CharlotteCountyFLCopWatch" banner, where he highlights incidents that he believes illustrate police overreach both locally and nationally.
He is also currently pursuing two lawsuits — one federal, one state — against the City of Punta Gorda, contesting the constitutionality of the city's local ordinance against obscene language in public spaces viewable by persons under 17. Arguments in the state case are expected to begin next month.
