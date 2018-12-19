Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program gift distribution was Monday in Schoolhouse Square shopping center on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
The program is run by Salvation Army Major Carla Binnix and this year, she said, it served more than 500 children, from 234 families.
Shoppers were able to pick an Angel tag from a Christmas Tree at local businesses such as a Publix, or Fishermen’s Village. The tag contained a wish list, which the shopper purchases, and delivers to a Salvation Army drop-off location. Gifts are then distributed to families in need. This year, the financial advisory firm Edward Jones, was instrumental in the clothing drive portion of the distribution.
The Angel Tree program is closed until next season, but Salvation Army still needs your help (especially bell ringers).
To volunteer, contact Lisa Davis at 941-629-3170.
