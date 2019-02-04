Angie’s table offers respite

Come to Angie’s table.
She’s a pretty fair cook, you know. She can bake a little too. She says someday she and her husband, Brit, are going to open a bed and breakfast where she can really do it right.
Angie Matthiessen cooks, and bakes. She writes poetry. She’s a wife, mother and caretaker for her mother-in-law.
“I make a pretty mean pizza,” she said.
She is all of those things. But she also sets another kind of table, one that’s a product of a different type of talent. This table features the set of social services offered by the United Way of Charlotte County, where she is executive director.
From rent assistance to reading, from tax help to terminating poverty, the United Way offers a table that places a variety of sustenance within reach of a wide cross-section of Charlotte County residents.
On its website, board president Harvey Goldberg calls it a backbone nonprofit. In 2018, it funded 29 agencies and six collaborative programs, investing $1.6 million in the community.
Matthiessen, a Punta Gorda Isles resident, has served as the United Way’s executive director for a little over a year, moving up after spending four years as its resource development manager before Carrie Blackwell Hussey moved to a county job. Matthiessen’s background is in social work.
She and finance director Linda Dobson form the United Way’s full-time staff. The part-time staff includes Dawn Forlini, Carrie Madden, Jen Coalwell, and Trish Doyle.
“It took every bit of 20 years of work to be able to contribute to the things I care about most,” Matthiessen said. “If ever there was a perfect fit, it was this job for me. It just allowed me to utilize all my strengths to attend to the things I care about.”
An active member of the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda with her husband, Angie cares about “people being given a chance. Everyone has hopes and dreams. I worked with teenage mothers. They were 11, and they would talk to me about their hopes and dreams of being a parent. I would talk to parents whose children were dying. They would talk to me about their hopes and dreams for their child.”
Matthiessen worked for a children’s hospital in Atlanta for several years, including as a social worker in pediatric oncology. Even after she moved to Florida, she worked for the hospital remotely. She left only when the contract funding her job ran out.
Matthiessen attended West Georgia, Georgia State and the University of Georgia, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work.
Matthiessen is a Tallahassee girl, a beach bunny when young, who eventually made her way to Atlanta.
“A lot of my time was spent on the beach and in the water with my girlfriends,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed being around people. It’s always been about people.”
Matthiessen’s father was a tax attorney and a community leader in Tallahassee; her grandfather, a judge. There’s an elementary school named after him. Family was the focus for her mother.
Matthiessen wants her daughter, Leah Marie, 12, to feel pride in the accomplishments of those two men while also feeling the residual warmth of her grandmother.
Matthiessen wants to carry on that legacy of love and success.
“I want my daughter to be really proud of the person I am,” she said.
Over the years, Matthiessen has dealt with loss on more than a professional level. Her father died this time a year ago. Her mother died last May. Her brother was killed in an automobile accident when she was 12.
“I have had losses in my life that really led to who I am,” she said. “So, I want to fix things. I want to make the world better.”
She wants you to come to her table, sit, eat. She’ll lend you an ear, maybe offer you a cupcake.
Ang can help.
