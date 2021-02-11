Two new directors will be managing the daily operations at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County in 2021.
Sherri Dennis and Diana Mitchell were named co-directors in December of 2020.
Both have a history with the organization.
Dennis was a member of the Board of Directors for six years. Prior to being appointed as a co-director, she worked in human resources and development.
Mitchell started out as a volunteer dog walker in 2012. In 2016, she worked as a customer service representative and other various positions including volunteer coordinator and foster care placement coordinator. She left AWL for a few years, and then came back in 2019.
The co-directors are actually merging three jobs into two positions.
Ryan Long, former operations manager, left the organization over the summer, and former director Karen Slomba left in September.
Dennis will continue her duties in human resources and will take on the budgeting aspect of the nonprofit, and Mitchell will run the operations side.
“We make a good team, because if one of us is not here, the other will usually be able to solve any issues that arise,” Mitchell said.
The co-directors agreed that the biggest challenge is finding and retaining good staff.
“It’s hard work, and working for a nonprofit means you don’t make a lot of money,” Dennis said. “We’re all in this because we love our jobs.”
About 23 employees take care of the thousands of animals that come through the shelter each year.
“We prioritize our work based on emergency intake,” Mitchell said. “If I am not worrying about my staff, I’m worrying about my sick animals,”
AWL’s major annual fundraiser was cancelled last October, but plans are in the making for “Mask-R-Aid 2021,” an outdoor fundraiser planned at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte in May.
“Many people mentioned they would be interested in attending ... so hopefully it will be a success,” Dennis said.
AWL staff didn’t let COVID-19 bring them down their efforts last year.
“We adopted out 2,126 animals in 2020, compared to about 2,300 the previous year,” Mitchell said.
“I think we probably would have exceeded that number if the pandemic didn’t happen,” Dennis added.
The organization is planning to partner with Charlotte County this year by creating a new program called H.E.L.P. (Help Eliminate Local Pet-overpopulation).
“We’re excited to be able to help the public with low-cost spaying and neutering,” Dennis said. “We’re really hoping this program takes off.”
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Volunteers are currently needed. For more information, send an email to volunteers@awlshelter.org.
To learn more about the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
