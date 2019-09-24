PORT CHARLOTTE— The 17 animals that arrived at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County from the Bahamas have settled in. In one week, they will be ready for adoption.
Many animals that were in the shelters in the Bahamas were transported to Florida to clear cages for animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
The animals arrived last week, and much to the shelter staff's surprise, they were not shy.
Christian Perez, veterinary technician, said most of the 10 cats looked healthy. All of the male cats, and some females, were fixed.
Two of the cats had upper respiratory infections that are being treated with antibiotics.
"A lot are very friendly," Perez said. "I see them as just as normal as any other cat that comes into the shelter."
Perez took a particular liking to Monty, a 6-month-old cat, who he described as very sweet, and would always rub against the cage for pets when someone passed.
The animals that came from the Bahamas were required to be in quarantine for two weeks, because there is potential for diseases like parvo or distemper on the island. Staff is required to wear personal protective equipment suits and rubber gloves when handling the animals in quarantine. If they touch an animal, they must change their gloves before touching another, to prevent the risk of spreading any illness.
Though the shelter has already received calls from the community about the animals from the Bahamas, they are not accepting holds quite yet. The animals should be ready for adoption by Oct. 1, the shelter anticipates.
Kennel technician Jonathan Bulkley was handling the dogs in quarantine.
He said many of them came in looking very skinny, though they are gradually gaining weight. Some he mentioned could afford to put on as much as 10 pounds.
Two of the seven dogs tested positive for heart worms, which is curable with medication. Four dogs tested positive for Erlichia, which is not curable, but can be treated with medication.
"I think they'd all make good family dogs, all their temperaments are sweet, which I was surprised about," Bulkley said. "Even after all they've been through, they're still eager to please."
"The public has been wonderful in supporting us in helping these animals with the food and donations, we're really grateful for that," said executive director Karen Slomba.
If you're interested in contributing toward the medical expenses of these animals, monetary donations can be made at awlshelter.org/.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
