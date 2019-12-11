PORT CHARLOTTE — If you're in law enforcement, emergency or funeral services, there's one Christmas party you don't want to miss.
That's the one at the medical examiner's lab, hosted by Charlotte County's longtime medical examiner, Riazul Imami. Imami is a physician and certified pathologist who has been on the job since 1976 when the position was based out of area hospitals. Umami said he lobbied for 15 years before he got his own building, nestled under pine trees in an industrial park on Paulsen Drive. He's had his own building since 1994.
Add county commissioners to the list of invited guests.
"This is my favorite Christmas party," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "Buffet and a gurney."
On Wednesday, Imami's administrative offices were filled with men and women eating chicken with guns on their hips. Those were officers with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Others were in scrubs. Those were from the hospitals. The suits were the hospital administrators and funeral home staff.
Fire Chief Bill Van Helden left early to free up a parking space for others, he said.
Sheriff Bill Prummell came late and ate chicken standing up, which he said is all he has time for.
"We've worked together a long time," said Prummell. "He's been a good partner."
Everyone goes way back with Imami. He has seen them start out in their careers and move up.
"He's one of our founding physicians," said Fawcett Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Hawley. "We have a lot of respect for him."
When he started, Imami said he conducted only about 35 autopsies a year. Now, the number is up to 160. The medical examiner's job is to evaluate cause of death for unnatural deaths, Imami said. Many times, however, he said, unnatural deaths end up being natural deaths.
One of his more complicated cases, he said, is still unresolved. That is the death of a teenager named Gage Jackson, who died early this year. Imami said his job has been to determine if the death was before or after predation by animals.
No one at the party said they could talk about that, from the sheriff to local prosecutor, Dan Feinberg.
One thing that's changed on the job, Imami said, is the availability of experts in forensic anthropology for study of bones, or odontology for study of teeth. In the old days, he did everything, including toxicology, he said.
There were times in the past where the county had its own toxicologist, Imami said, as he showed off the now unused laboratory. The cost and difficulty of finding an expert toxicologist means the county now sends its samples for drug testing to Indiana. Both Imami and Prummell hope to find the funds and a willing expert to take on the job. It would mean getting drug test results in days rather than the months it takes now through the state, said Prummell.
