PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte is set to undergo multiple improvements before Major League Baseball spring training starts again next year.
At Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners will vote on providing $50,000 to the stadium's capital improvements fund, an annual fee matched by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Each year, the county makes needed improvements at the 82-acre Charlotte Sports Park, located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, and home to Tampa Bay Rays spring training.
If approved Tuesday, the professional baseball club will match it, bringing the total fund to around $112,000, per the county's Charlotte Sports Park agreement.
"Every year, sometimes we spend a little more than $100,000 and sometimes we spend a little less than $100,000," Community Services Director Tommy Scott told commissioners Thursday during a county pre-agenda meeting.
The extra $12,000 is left over from last year's improvement fund, he added.
"We try to stay under $100,000 each year," Scott said. "The years that we spend a little less, that fund money stays in that fund.
"This is a three-year agreement, so over that period of time, it’s accumulated a little more money than just us putting $50,000 in and them (the Rays) putting $50,000," he added.
This year's list of improvements include:
Stadium padding (Phase 3 of 3) for $34,500, replacing top rail fence — all areas — and right field wall padding.
Stadium dugout flooring for $14,000, replacing home dugout flooring.
Irrigation control valves (Phase 6 of 7) for $5,000, replacing 2-inch and 3-inch valves on practice fields.
Stadium signage (annual) for $5,000, a required project each year.
Stadium painting (annual) for $5,000, a required project each year.
Dugout benches (annual) for $1,000 to be refinished each season.
Security lights (third base-side) for $3,500 to retrofit walkway light poles.
Tiki bar canvas panels for $1,000 to make canvas repairs.
Mixing valves in Major League Baseball coaches shower for $7,000, including eight shower heads, and one ADA-compliant shower head.
Carpet for clubhouse (MLB side) for $36,186, including locker room and lounge.
