Boston Red Sox / Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay leftfielder Josh Lowe singles March 22 during the fourth inning against Boston Red Sox Tuesday at Charlotte Sports Park.

 SUN PHOTO BY Tom O’Neill

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte is set to undergo multiple improvements before Major League Baseball spring training starts again next year. 

At Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners will vote on providing $50,000 to the stadium's capital improvements fund, an annual fee matched by the Tampa Bay Rays.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

