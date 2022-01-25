Annual Regatta set to relaunch in Charlotte Harbor

PORT CHARLOTTE — The 12th Annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta will set sail once again in Charlotte Harbor.
Set to run Feb. 4-6, boats will launch from Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The regatta was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had low registration numbers and a lack of volunteers we believe were both due to COVID-19," said Hank Killion, Charlotte Harbor Regatta Inc. chairman.
“We’re excited to get back on the water," he added.
Around 45 boats are participating this year with boat classes including Hobie Wave, Hobie 16, Weta Trimaran, F18, A Class cat, Harbor 20, 2.4mR, and Windmill.
"The Charlotte Harbor Regatta has brought sailors from around the world to Charlotte Harbor and raised its profile as a sailing venue," Killion said.
The regatta also serves the local economy, bringing in between $30,000 to $50,000 a year in economic impact, according to Cynthia Hinson, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau spokesperson.
Economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
"Although the impact is not as significant as some other events, the Charlotte Harbor Regatta has donated more than $76,000 to support sailing camps, build floating docks, purchase boats, and rigging and sponsor youth regattas," Hinson said. "It is a well-established event that can lead to bigger events in the future."
CHR donates proceeds from the regatta to local youth and adult sailing organizations.
Because of last year's cancellation, Killion said they were not able to provide any grants.
“We look forward to three exciting days of racing and encourage all of our past competitors to join us on Charlotte Harbor again," Killion said. "The board is thrilled to welcome back our competitors.
Formed in 2009, Charlotte Harbor Regatta Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization aimed at promoting sailing on Charlotte Harbor. They are also a corporate member of U.S. Sailing.
Directors represent a variety of area boating organizations, clubs, and businesses.
