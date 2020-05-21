Commissioners are worried about raising the annual bill for trash and recycling for Charlotte County property owners outside of Punta Gorda.
New sanitation assessment rates for property owners, set in motion last year, would increase the annual payments for property owners by $55.82 in the main part of the county, if commissioners approve the rates next week. Rates for Boca Grande island residents would increase by $87.37 a year, and $99.24 for Don Pedro Island residents. Those are increases of about 26%, 37.5% and 27.7% respectively.
The annual firefighting assessment in the county is set to go up by a planned 4%. That increase is to cover cost of living increases, Emergency Services spokesman Todd Dunn told the Sun.
Commissioners discussed these possible increases at a workshop Tuesday on new rates for the dozens of municipal service benefit or taxing units in the county. The county set these up years ago to distribute the costs of various public works projects, utility projects and other services to individual neighborhoods.
The vast majority of MSBU rates will stay the same, Fiscal Services Financial Manager Rick Arthur told commissioners. These are the dozens of neighborhoods with projects underway for sidewalk, drainage, utilities and waterway improvements. The only rates going up are for sanitation and fire services.
Commissioner Ken Doherty expressed concern with raising rates at a time when so many people are unemployed or facing other financial crises due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm just struggling right now with any increases," he said, adding, "I think we have to do it."
It may be required for sanitation, because the county last year negotiated the new contract with Waste Management. Monthly bills to Waste Management are going up as well. The county was unable to find another company that could do the job for less.
"It's just like we're in two different worlds," Doherty said. "The previous life we were in, and the choices we made, and now the world we're in right now, and how does that integrate?"
Board members asked Arthur how long they had before they could decide to lower the proposed increase. Arthur said up until they approve the new budget in September.
