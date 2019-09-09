By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Lennar Homes has applied to create 358 new lots for single-family homes on the north side of El Jobean Road, just west of the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously Monday to recommend the project to Charlotte County Commissioners, who will consider final approval next month.
Lennar is calling the subdivision Biscayne 130. Biscayne Drive forms one western border.
Lennar’s lawyer, Rob Berntsson, told the Sun that the company hopes to start building homes early next year.
Types of homes will include single-family and attached-family homes called villas on lots that are 72 feet long and 52 feet wide, or 36 feet for attached homes, said consulting engineer Todd Rebol.
This 126-acre project will be adjacent to the Murdock Village project, renamed West Port this week by its new owners.
Like the county’s long-standing Murdock Village project, The Biscayne 130 land is currently forested. This land was not bought by the county for commercial development, but has remained in private hands.
The developer will be required to take special measures to deal with endangered species such as the gopher tortoise and the bonneted bat, according to county staff reports. Lennar will also have to arrange for water and sewer extensions in the area, Rebol said.
