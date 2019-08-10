By ANNE EASKER
PORT CHARLOTTE — When Anja Sutcliffe saw a purchase her husband had made at a gun store in their back account, she knew something was wrong.
Billy Sutcliffe had always been openly against guns and gun violence. He had never wanted a firearm in the house. When she confronted him, he told her, “The world is a dangerous place,” but she didn’t believe him.
“I said yeah, there’s only one reason for that — you want to kill yourself,” she said. “He was suffering under depression and it was basically undiagnosed our whole marriage. I knew that he was an alcoholic when I married him, but he was sober for 18 years. He made a couple of odd financial decisions in the last couple of years that brought us in a lot of stress, and he started drinking again. With that it just spiraled.”
He eventually admitted it was true, and they returned to the store together within the three-day waiting period to say he didn’t want the gun after all. Billy returned to Alcoholics Anonymous and started to get counseling.
Not quite two years later, on Sept. 31, 2018, cops knocked on Sutcliffe’s door in North Port to tell her Billy had shot himself in the head in the parking lot of J&J’s One Stop Gun Shop in Port Charlotte. It was right after he bought a gun, but Sutcliffe was unaware he had done so, and this was a different store than the earlier near-purchase.
“Completely out of the blue, we just got a text from him that was like a suicide note,” his daughter, Sarah Sutcliffe, 15, said. “There was always a thought in the back of my head like what if it happens again? But I didn’t think it would be so easy for him to get (a gun) again.”
Suicide numbers
In Charlotte County, an average of 23 people died as a result of a gunshot wounds per year from 2013 to 2018, according to data from the Charlotte County Medical Examiner. The majority of those deaths were suicides. In 2018, 22 people died by suicide with a firearm, and this year there were already 20 as of Aug. 7.
Sarasota County had 266 firearm fatalities from 2013 to 2017, at a rate of 13 per 100,000 population, while DeSoto County had 25 firearm fatalities in the same time period, at a rate of 14 per 100,000 population. Specific data on homicides and suicides was not available from the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office, which serves both counties, when requested by the Sun last week.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit research organization, firearm suicide claims the lives of 22,000 Americans each year. The number has increased by 19% in the last decade. The organization reports nearly two thirds of all gun deaths are suicides and having a gun, and access to a firearm increases the risk of suicide by three times. Yet, suicide is sometimes left out of the conversation on gun violence and gun control.
“It’s easily one of the most lethal methods of committing suicide,” Sarah said. “If you hang yourself or overdose, there’s always a chance it’s not going to work, but if you shoot a bullet through your head, the chance that you’ll survive that is so slim that it’s basically the most lethal way to kill yourself and has the highest rate of success out of any method.”
Sarah is working on a project for an AP class at Lemon Bay High School researching the issue of gun suicides and firearm accessibility. For her, it’s a way to cope, and she hopes the project can help raise awareness. She’s comparing regulations for getting a gun in Florida compared to getting a Florida driver’s license.
“In a way the two are both very dangerous,” she said. “People can die in a car crash as easily as they can die from gun violence. People are driving cars all the time, so if the regulations are as strict as they are for a car... obviously it isn’t stopping people from driving. The argument that it’s taking away your guns isn’t true.”
Mental health in background checks?
The Sutcliffes believe if background checks included a more extensive look into someone’s medical and mental health history, Billy’s death could have been prevented. Anja Sutcliffe said she could have reported his first suicide attempt to law enforcement, but at the time she didn’t even think of it.
It’s unclear whether that would have shown up on a background check or not. Under federal law, people are ineligible to purchase or possess a firearm if they’ve been adjudicated mentally defective or involuntarily committed to treatment, but many people suffering from mental illness would not fall into that category.
Unless a person has been involuntary committed, found incompetent, or determined by a court to be a danger to themselves or others, their mental health records would be protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule, according to a document published by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2016.
Firearms can be taken away from individuals under Florida law through a Risk Protection Order (RPO), which must allege a person poses “a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or herself or others by having a firearm or any ammunition in his or her custody or control,” identify the quantities, types and locations of all firearms believed to be in the person’s possession, and identify whether there is any existing protection order governing the person.
In Charlotte County, law enforcement has filed 31 RPO’s since their advent last year under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School Public Safety Act of 2018.
The problem for families like the Sutcliffes is that many people with mental health problems are good at hiding it. Before he died, Billy was working at Sonny’s BBQ in Port Charlotte, but his family later learned he quit about a week before his death and never told them.
“Basically he had this whole charade,” Sarah said. “He’d get ready for work. He’d get dressed, go in his car, go out. We thought he was going to work. God knows where he was going.”
Getting Bill involuntarily committed isn’t something the Sutcliffes would have even contemplated at the time. Sutcliffe did speak to her physician about getting help for her husband’s mental health issues over the summer, but came away with the feeling there was no help available.
“We didn’t have the money for it so there was no help for us,” she said. “It’s basically as simple as that.”
The family toll
Though she can’t say exactly what needs to change, Anja Sutcliffe is sure her husband would be alive today if it hadn’t been so easy for him to get a gun.
“For us, it’s too raw still to even know what can be done or what cannot be,” she said. “And with every shooting you see and every shooting you hear, it brings it back personally. The fear that your kids are in school — they’re not safe anymore. It makes no difference where you go. Guns are available everywhere.”
She was frustrated to see the quick changes made in New Zealand after the shooting in Christchurch, while in America, it seems like nothing ever changes. Even if the gun store had contacted her, she could have told them the purchase was a red flag.
“If there would be any consideration in contacting the family about purchases like this, I think a lot of victims and a lot of death could be avoided.”
Sutcliffe is originally from Germany, but she met Billy on the beach while visiting friends in St. Petersburg. The two married three months after they met. They were together nearly 20 years, and when he died, she didn’t know how to survive on her own with her daughter.
“I had no idea how to make it when I was, for most of her life, a stay-at-home mom,” she said.
She works at Publix now, but it’s hardly enough money to support the both of them.
Sarah feels the pressure to get a driver’s license as soon as possible so she doesn’t have to depend on her mom for rides. Before, Billy always drove her to activities.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling knowing that I get my first car, I get my driver’s license, I go to prom, I get my first boyfriend, whatever, and he’s not going to be there, because he died before any of that could happen,” she said.
