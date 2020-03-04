The call to action went out.
And the workforce answered — by the dozens.
City of North Port employees Tuesday asked to donate blood for two injured co-workers were lining up by the 9 a.m. start time at city hall.
So many volunteered that a bus transported them from city sanitation, road crews, police and fire, social services. Others from accounting and human resources, clerks and building codes also filled out forms and quietly waited as they were called into a second-floor room converted to a mobile clinic to lie flat and lose a unit, or one pint, of their blood.
North Port firefighter Jason Willis summarized most in line when asked why the huge turnout.
“One of our own,” he said. “It's what you do.”
A spokesman for North Port said employees had significant blood loss in separate mishaps. One of those, however, suffered near fatal injuries riding a bicycle to work Friday.
The blood drive for one of the victims was planned Monday and the second victim's injuries became part of Tuesday's blood drive. Both are expected to survive.
The first victim was heading to work around 6:45 a.m. Friday on West Price, was struck by the driver of a sedan who was reportedly cut off by another driver. The victim was riding on the sidewalk and was later airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and required transfusions to stabilize on the helicopter ride and on the ground.
The second victim was hospitalized Monday in a single-car collision.
Both remain hospitalized.
Which is why Charles Kaine with the Suncoast Blood Bank was at city hall Tuesday, almost needing a hand-click counter to track those arriving to donate. The business of collecting blood is more like sand running through an hourglass, he said, a demand that never relents.
“(You) constantly need to refill,” he said.
Assistant city manager Jason Yarborough said callouts on social media and a sandwich sign on Sumter Boulevard near city hall also solicited locals to donate blood. Again, significant numbers of them stood in line.
“It's a testimony to how special North Port as a community is,” he said at a more commission hearing.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.