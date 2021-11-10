PUNTA GORDA - More money for water quality, nurse training and aid to children topped the list of requests to three state legislators for the annual delegation public meeting in Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
Presentations were fairly formal until a verbal altercation broke out between Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, and Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie.
As the head of his organization, March Against Mosaic, Ritchie demanded legislators make state regulators rescind water discharge permits for mining and fertilizer manufacturing giant Mosaic Co.
Ritchie continued his claim Mosaic discharges millions of gallons of radioactive and acidic water into Charlotte County's Peace River. Mosaic actually stores process water in giant gypstacks, which have problems with stability over time.
The state discharge permits require analysis of storm water that runs off the gypstacks and manufacturing landscape into water bodies.
Albritton noted he is a sixth-generation resident of Polk County, where Mosaic has much of its operations. He took an unusual stance of attacking the integrity of a presenter.
"I find what you're doing to be sensationalism, fear mongering, scare tactics, and quite frankly, just not believable," he said. "To be honest with you, what I find is the continued rhetoric that you bring is a batch of half-truths, and to be very sincere with you, I am concerned that a self-professed water czar would not have formal education, any kind of Ph.D. or bachelor's degree in natural resources or anything I can find."
Receiving some applause, Ritchie shot back that given the state of affairs on college campuses, he doesn't need a degree, and he challenged Albritton to an IQ test.
Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, cut Ritchie off after he used profane words to describe Hardee County, where Mosaic mines for phosphate.
A shouting match ensued between Grant and Ritchie, but Ritchie agreed to leave the podium.
"Apparently, this is where the love fest ends," said the next speaker, Greg Metge.
He was speaking against legislation proposed to impose regulations on voters to prevent fraud. Progressive voters say new anti-voter fraud laws will unfairly target voters likely to support a progressive agenda.
After Ritchie came more critical speakers, including Jane Merriam, who opposes all three legislators' professed intention to support a Texas-style anti-abortion law.
Elected officials spoke first in the three-hour session held at the Military Heritage Museum.
Charlotte Commission Chair Bill Truex prioritized a request for $2 million to help the county pay for a $12.3 million septic system conversion project on Charlotte Harbor. He also asked for $2 million to pay for new security systems to protect the county's water supply from cyber and terrorist attacks.
In general, he asked the legislators to oppose laws that unfairly eliminate home rule or local authority. This was a polite rebuke to the three legislators for allowing a law to remove their authority on setting developer fees.
Charlotte County School Board Vice Chair Kim Amontree asked the legislators to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis' lead, which they usually do, to eliminate high-stakes testing of students.
The School Board, plus commissioners plus the Charlotte County Airport Authority, all asked for $3 million to build an airplane hangar and facility for the new aviation mechanics training program at the airport.
This program will improve the region's economy, help the aviation industry meet its needs, and help local residents find high-paying jobs in a high-demand field, Authority Commissioner James Herston said.
In the area of health care, Florida Gulf Coast University President Mike Martin as well as Lee Health Vice President of Governmental Affairs Michael Nachef both asked for money to expand the nursing school building and hire more faculty.
"We can employ those nurses as soon as they graduate," Nachef said.
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President David Crosby asked for funding to expand aquaculture so Florida does not need to import 90% of its seafood.
Charlotte County resident Coty Keller represented Veterans for Common Sense who are asking for a law to force electric utilities to use only renewable energy by 2030.
Many groups spoke who work with poor children in foster care or children being prosecuted for crimes. They spoke of needing more funding to increase wages of social work and legal staff.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said legislation has been proposed to alter the funding formula that puts Southwest Florida at a disadvantage.
"It's not fair for the children in the Miami-Dade area to have more resources than the children in Southwest Florida," Gruters said.
