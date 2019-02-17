How many times has a teacher told you to stop “acting black”?
Your answer may depend on the color of your skin and the year you were born.
Nearly 500 students, faculty members and audience members were in attendance to hear Jane Elliott, a racial activist, speak at Florida Gulf Coast University on Monday.
When Elliott asked that question to the crowd, a sea of hands shot up. Older members of the audience, as well as students who currently attend FGCU, raised their hands.
“This is what’s wrong with our education system,” Elliott said. “This is what we need to fix.”
The event was part of a series hosted by FGCU’s office of Multicultural Leadership Development.
Ysatiz Pinero, the assistant director of multicultural development initiatives for MLD, said the event was held at the request of many students.
“Our students were intrigued by her and were in awe of her exercise,” Pinero said. “Many of our students along with faculty, staff, and alumni know of Mrs. Elliott via their studies. We thought this was the perfect time to bring someone of this caliber and honestly with this thought process to campus.”
Evy Reynolds, a junior at FGCU, said the evening was a great experience.
“I’m a big fan of her experiment and the work she does,” Reynolds said. “I found out about her from a high school psychology class, so when I was able to see her in person, it was great.”
Elliott is famous for her 1960s “brown eyes, blue eyes experiment,” where she split her third-grade students into two groups by eye color. She then explained to her students that the students with brown eyes were superior to the students with blue eyes, and saw the changes that started to occur in the classroom.
The brown-eyed students in her class began to act superior and rub it in the faces of their blue-eyed peers.
Elliott’s point with this experiment was to show how impressionable young people are and how racism can be taught at a very young age, and she described the feelings she had while she conducted her experiments.
“I went home and I thought I was going to get calls from angry parents and the superintendent (after conducting the experiment),” Elliott said. “But I didn’t get one phone call.”
Elliott said that while racism may not be as prevalent as it was 50 years ago when she first began her experiments, she still believes racism is still alive today.
“I’m passionate about the human race, and I want it to be more humane,” Elliott said. “I want my grandchildren and my new great-grandchild to see the world as it is, instead of as somebody who is racist wants him to see it.”
Sean C. Porter is an intern with the Sun in Charlotte Harbor and attends FGCU as an undergraduate student in Fort Myers. He can be reached at Sean.Porter@yoursun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.