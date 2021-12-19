This is approximately where a Hollywood production company filmed a reality dating show scene at Punta Gorda Airport. It was on a bench outside the terminal near the arrival door, PGD Communications Manager Kaley Miller said.
PUNTA GORDA — You might not have noticed that Hollywood came to Punta Gorda Airport earlier this month.
Not the big glamour Hollywood, but the reality show part.
A California production company contacted the airport a few weeks ago asking for permission to film a scene from a reality dating show.
Which show, they did not say, said PGD Communications Manager Kaley Miller.
Federal law says they do not need permission, Miller said, but she contacted the airport’s lawyer, Darol Carr.
It was a first, Carr told the Airport Commission this week.
They figured out who was liable for what. The film crew showed up on Dec. 4, a Saturday. It was a scene in which a dating contestant meets with the show’s host to talk about — something.
They sat on a bench near the “Arrivals” door of the small airport.
Why Punta Gorda?
Maybe because the contestant — a woman — is from Cape Coral, Miller speculated.
Did anyone actually get on a plane or greet anyone getting off a plane?
No, Miller said.
More evidence that reality shows are not tied to reality.
So for whoever follows reality dating shows, look for a scene of two people sitting on a bench outside the arrival door at a very small airport. It’s not the bus stop scene with Cary Grant in “North by Northwest,” but it’s home.
