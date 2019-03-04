PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has been chosen as the 2019 chairman for board of directors of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
"I'm very honored that I was chosen for it," Prummell said. "It is a big task. The youth ranch has a long line of history of sheriffs that have run it... To be part of something that's been part of the sheriffs of the state of Florida for that long, it's a huge honor."
Maria Knapp, Vice President of Donor and Legislative Affairs, said the leadership of the youth ranches is pleased to have Prummell appointed as chairman of the board. Knapp said as a board member, Prummell helped guide the ranches through projects such as a scholarship house at the Youth Villa Campus and a shift from single gender campuses to serving both boys and girls, so siblings can stay together.
"He's been a pleasure to work with, and so we are excited to have him chair us as we go through more changes these next couple years," she said.
Started in 1957, the ranches began when a small group of Florida sheriffs saw the need for a residential care facility for troubled boys, according to the organization's website. Since then, the ranches have expanded to include girls as well as boys, taking in foster children as well as kids from private families who may be "going down the wrong path," Prummell said.
The youth ranches currently serve 14 children from Charlotte and Sarasota counties and 150 children total. For Prummell, the project feels personal after years working child crimes as a detective.
"Anything we can do to help our kids," he said. "I've seen kids coming from broken homes; I've had to remove kids from homes, and it's nice to know there's a place that will take these kids in and treat them like family."
Prummell will preside over the board of directors' quarterly meetings and stay in constant contact with the president of the youth ranch about anything that might need his attention. He'll give the annual report to the Florida Sheriffs Association and help advocate for the youth ranches to legislators in Tallahassee and Washington.
One concern the organization has is the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, which places more emphasis on keeping families together, providing more funding for support services for at-risk parents and less reliance on group homes. Funding cuts for group homes may mean the ranches can serve fewer children.
"Somebody's got a bug up their butt thinking these residential facilities are not advantageous for the kids, which is certainly not true," Prummell said. "Maybe there is a camp out there that has done things they shouldn't have done, but that's not all of them. People tend to just cover everybody with one blanket rather than fixing the bad apple."
The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches President Bill Frye wrote in an editorial to the Tampa Bay Times the legislation could push children to return to homes that are dangerous environments, and it may limit the states' ability to place children in residential group homes.
"The attacks on residential group care, many of which are misleading, have increased in recent years, but if these homes are no longer options for foster care placements, then where will these children go?" Frye wrote. "Family First encourages states to rely more on relative caregivers, who are often given a quick path to receiving children in their home. However, as a residential group home that serves many children and teens who were in relative care, we know too well the problems with over-relying on this approach. Oftentimes there are generational cycles of abuse and neglect within families, and placing a child with a relative allows the abuse to continue."
Prummell stated the youth ranches have many success stories of kids who have gone on to college, gotten degrees, and been successful members of the community.
"We nurture them, we love them, we educate them," he said. "We do everything we can to educate them so they can be a successful part of society."
T'Kayah Louis, 16, is one teen from Punta Gorda currently staying at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Youth Villa campus in Bartow. Before coming to the ranch, she had stopped going to school, but now she's on the honor roll and was chosen as student of the month.
"It's helped me a lot and has given me motivation to go to school," she said. "There's other people that have the same situation as me, and we can relate to each other and help each other out and stuff."
Louis said she'll probably stay at the ranch until she's 18, when she plans to go to college and become a doctor.
"I've always been interested in finding a job that helps people," she said.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
