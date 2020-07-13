A developer proposing up to 112 apartments on Harborview Road received approval Monday from three out of four members on Charlotte County's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
Neighbors living next to the vacant Charlotte Harbor land walked away disappointed, but still have another opportunity to express their opposition in September when county commissioners make the final decision.
Commissioners already heard the plan last year, but asked the developer to go for a different type of zoning called planned development that requires presenting more details early in the process.
At issue is whether the county should change its zoning map for this 7.5-acre site from low-density to high-density housing.
The county's comprehensive plan lists the region as low density, although there are high-density developments nearby that were built before the zoning laws.
Also in the comprehensive plan, however, is a stated need for more multi-family residential options in a county that lacks apartments, planners and commissioners have said.
Planning board member Paul Bigness voted against the rezoning, stating that wishes of the residents who moved there first should take precedence over a recent developer.
The developer is P.F. Poinciana LLC of Bonita Springs, which wants to rezone the land from a maximum of 37 units to 112 at Harborview and Oakview Drive. Another sticking point is that the county and state Department of Transportation are working on plans to dramatically widen Harborview, which would likely reduce the amount of land for development.
"I am incensed that a developer insists on altering the density to enrich themselves at the expense of the citizens," said Jack Cooley, who lives nearby.
Many locals said they checked the county's zoning map before buying their homes, and presumed they were safe when they saw low-density zoning.
"I took that to be a covenant between the county and the citizens," said Phil Huddleston.
Planning Board Chairman Michael Graveson advised residents however, that comprehensive plans change over time to adapt to the needs of the community.
The developer's lawyer, Geri Waksler, said the development will look very similar to the adjacent 112 condominiums called Tala Lakes, built in the 1980s. The new plan shows three buildings, some of which would be two story and some of which might be three story.
As for increasing traffic, Waksler said, "112 units doesn't even move the needle."
Waksler advised the board that they should not base their decision on the opinions of how many people at a hearing oppose a plan.
"Charlotte County desperately needs apartments," she said.
